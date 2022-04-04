Tom Homan says Biden has lost 'operational control' of the border

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Tom Homan argues President Biden has "intentionally unsecured" the southern border as officials brace for an influx of migrants with the pending end of Title 42 in May. Homan claimed border officials no longer "control" the border on "Fox & Friends First" since they have lost "operational control" under the Biden White House.

FORMER ACTING ICE CHIEF WARNS US OF WHAT TO EXPECT AFTER BIDEN SCRAPS TITLE 42

TOM HOMAN: This year, based on the data we're already seeing the first six months, they're going to have over two million apprehensions. Again, another historic record, but when they end Title 42, they're going to blow last year's numbers out of the water. God help us, because it's going to be an uncontrollable surge on the border, and let me make this clear how important this is. We have lost operational control of our southern border. We no longer control it. The criminal cartels control it. I've talked to several chief patrol agents who told me they have lost operational control of the border. They cannot control the flow coming in.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW FROM "FOX & FRIENDS FIRST" BELOW: