Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Tom Homan: 'The whole world knows our borders are open'

Border agents pick up migrants from Turkey

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Tom Homan: ‘The whole world knows our borders are open’ Video

Tom Homan: ‘The whole world knows our borders are open’

Fox News contributor Tom Homan weighs in on border patrol agents encountering migrants from Turkey.'

Reacting to border patrol agents encountering migrants from Turkey, Fox News contributor and former acting Director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Tom Homan told "Fox & Friends Weekend" that "the whole world knows our is open."

TOM HOMAN: Border patrol has encountered people from 150 countries. So the whole world knows our border is open. The whole world knows that they can get into our border, and they can get into the United States. Many of these countries either support or sponsor terrorism. That should scare people. The border patrol has already arrested 16 people on the FBI screening database.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW:

Border agents pick up migrants from Turkey Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.