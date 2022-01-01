Tom Homan: ‘The whole world knows our borders are open’

Reacting to border patrol agents encountering migrants from Turkey, Fox News contributor and former acting Director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Tom Homan told "Fox & Friends Weekend" that "the whole world knows our is open."

TOM HOMAN: Border patrol has encountered people from 150 countries. So the whole world knows our border is open. The whole world knows that they can get into our border, and they can get into the United States. Many of these countries either support or sponsor terrorism. That should scare people. The border patrol has already arrested 16 people on the FBI screening database.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: