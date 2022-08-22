Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Tom Homan hammers Biden admin over border surge: Arresting 'less people than I've ever seen'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Retired Acting ICE Director Tom Homan slams the Biden administration for their failure to address the crisis at the southern border

Former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan discussed on "Fox & Friends" how significant the migrant crisis is at the southern border just in a year of Biden's administration.  

TEXAS BORDER TOWN MAYOR SAYS 'BROKEN' IMMIGRATION SYSTEM CAN BE SOLVED IF DEMS, GOP COOPERATE

TOM HOMAN: I got a few numbers here. Issues of detainers by ICE for criminals, down 46%. Removing criminal aliens from the country, down 48%. The arrests of criminal aliens, down 63%. And the Center for Immigration Studies gave a number yesterday, which is devastating. In 2020, the last year under Trump, they arrested 65,000. And these are people that are dangerous: drugs, assault, sex, assault, robbery, homicide, kidnappings. They arrested 65,000 of them. Under Biden, they arrested 5,900. So the arrest numbers are down 90%. You add to that ICE releasing 14,000 criminals to the street last year because they were told to by DHS. … ICE has been decapitated. Their numbers are atrocious. They've arrested less people than I've ever seen in the history of this agency. 

WATCH THE INTERVIEW BELOW:

