Tom Homan hammers Biden admin over border surge: Arresting 'less people than I've ever seen'

Former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan discussed on "Fox & Friends" how significant the migrant crisis is at the southern border just in a year of Biden's administration.

TOM HOMAN: I got a few numbers here. Issues of detainers by ICE for criminals, down 46%. Removing criminal aliens from the country, down 48%. The arrests of criminal aliens, down 63%. And the Center for Immigration Studies gave a number yesterday, which is devastating. In 2020, the last year under Trump, they arrested 65,000. And these are people that are dangerous: drugs, assault, sex, assault, robbery, homicide, kidnappings. They arrested 65,000 of them. Under Biden, they arrested 5,900. So the arrest numbers are down 90%. You add to that ICE releasing 14,000 criminals to the street last year because they were told to by DHS. … ICE has been decapitated. Their numbers are atrocious. They've arrested less people than I've ever seen in the history of this agency.

