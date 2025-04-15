El Salvador's Bukele after friendly White House meeting with Trump: 'I miss you already, President T'

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele, who met with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday, tweeted on Monday night, "I miss you already, President T."

While seated next to Bukele in the Oval Office on Monday, Trump spoke highly of the foreign leader, saying that Salvadorans "have one hell of a president."

Bukele took note last week when Trump referred to him as "President B" in a Truth Social post.

"President Bukele has graciously accepted into his Nation’s custody some of the most violent alien enemies of the World and, in particular, the United States," Trump declared in that April 12 Truth Social post. "These barbarians are now in the sole custody of El Salvador, a proud and sovereign Nation, and their future is up to President B and his Government. They will never threaten or menace our Citizens again!"

Bukele shared a screenshot of the post on X, drawing particular attention to Trump's "President B" nickname for him.

Trump noted on Monday that he would be interested in sending violent "homegrown criminals" to El Salvador, if that could be done legally.

"Honored to join @POTUS in welcoming my friend President @nayibbukele to the United States," U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a Monday post on X.

"Since my visit to El Salvador, the United States has deported dangerous MS13 and Tren de Aragua gang members to El Salvador's prison. Because of this, our nation is safer and more secure. Our hemisphere is lucky to have two leaders who are totally aligned in their commitment to law and order," Rubio noted.