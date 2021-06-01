Expand / Collapse search
Homan rips 'pure ignorance' of Biden admin on border crisis: 'All they have to do' is reverse policies

Says Biden policies leading to record numbers of illegal crossings

Fox News Staff
Tom Homan says number of illegal border crossings is 'unprecedented'

Tom Homan says number of illegal border crossings is ‘unprecedented'

Former acting ICE director Tom Homan on the migrant surge and the number of illegal border crossings is ‘unprecedented.’

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to travel to Costa Rica in a push to stem the prolonged migrant crisis, as former acting ICE director Tom Homan said on Tuesday that the amount of illegal border crossings is "unprecedented."

BLINKEN VISITS CENTRAL AMERICA AS PROLONGED MIGRANT CRISIS RAMPS UP PRESSURE ON BIDEN-HARRIS ADMINISTRATION

TOM HOMAN: It leaves us in a really bad spot. The number of crossers at the border, especially children that come across the border in the last few months, is the most we've ever seen in the history of the United States Border Patrol. Illegal entries on the border are unprecedented. At the same time, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, your interior immigration enforcement, had the lowest levels of removals. 

And that's not by accident. As I said many times, it’s by design. As far as Antony Blinken going to Central America, it’s a waste of time. It’s pure ignorance, because all they've got to do is reverse what they're doing. Go back to the Trump policies. 

Their policies are driving this surge at the border. Even the president of Mexico said that. When you say you're going to open your border up, you're not going to detain, you’re going to put a moratorium on deportations, you're going to reward amnesty and DACA and at the same time offer free health care. That's what's causing this crisis. It's the Biden administration's policies and that's clear.

Blinken's trip to Costa Rica 'is a waste of time': HomanVideo
