Tom Homan 'not fooled' by Biden border wall plans: 'This is about the midterms'

Biden administration says it will fill border wall gaps as migrant surges continue

By Elizabeth Heckman | Fox News
Border crisis is by Biden 'design': Homan Video

Border crisis is by Biden 'design': Homan

Fox News contributor and former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan argues the Biden administration isn't restarting border wall construction for 'the right reasons.'

Former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan said Friday the policy of the Biden administration is "all about open borders" and "releasing people quicker into the United States."

Homan joined "Fox & Friends First" to explain how the Biden administration intentionally created the border crisis and how their recent plan to fill some gaps on the southern border wall is "for the election." 

Cartels taking advantage of weak border policies Video

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has authorized projects across the southern border to fill in gaps in the border wall and replace gates – even as the administration continues to urge Congress to end all appropriations for the Trump-era project.

SEN. MARSHALL DESCRIBES HELPING HEAT-STRICKEN MIGRANT, SAYS BORDER AMONG ‘WORST HUMANITARIAN CRISES’ HE'S SEEN

The projects span California, Arizona and Texas and will include work in sectors of San Diego, El Centro, Yuma, El Paso and Rio Grande Valley, and are funded with existing appropriations to DHS from Congress. 

The Trump-era border wall remains unfinished after the Biden administration put a stop to it. (Fox News)

The Trump-era border wall remains unfinished after the Biden administration put a stop to it. (Fox News)

The Trump administration built approximately 450 miles of wall at the southern border as part of its effort to crack down on illegal migration and drug trafficking. The Biden administration halted the wall immediately after entering office, calling it ineffective. Democrats and left-wing activists had called the wall xenophobic and immoral. 

Homan said barriers work and, according to the CBP, walls have reduced the flow of illegal immigration and drugs compared to areas with no barriers. Homan said when the Biden administration halted border wall construction, migrant surges resulted.

"They will not build miles of wall. They won't do it because they know it works. This administration is all about open borders. Everything they've done on this border is by design," he said.

Biden admin border policies are ‘not humane,’ but ‘insane’: Arizona attorney general Video

"Now all of a sudden, the midterms are coming up. I think they're worried, so they're going to start making some changes, but they won't last and after the midterms they are going to be back to open borders. They're not fooling me for a minute." 

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report 

Elizabeth Heckman is a digital production assistant with Fox News.