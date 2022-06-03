Tom Homan 'not fooled' by Biden border wall plans: 'This is about the midterms'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan said Friday the policy of the Biden administration is "all about open borders" and "releasing people quicker into the United States."

Homan joined "Fox & Friends First" to explain how the Biden administration intentionally created the border crisis and how their recent plan to fill some gaps on the southern border wall is "for the election."

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has authorized projects across the southern border to fill in gaps in the border wall and replace gates – even as the administration continues to urge Congress to end all appropriations for the Trump-era project.

The projects span California, Arizona and Texas and will include work in sectors of San Diego, El Centro, Yuma, El Paso and Rio Grande Valley, and are funded with existing appropriations to DHS from Congress.

The Trump administration built approximately 450 miles of wall at the southern border as part of its effort to crack down on illegal migration and drug trafficking. The Biden administration halted the wall immediately after entering office, calling it ineffective. Democrats and left-wing activists had called the wall xenophobic and immoral.

Homan said barriers work and, according to the CBP, walls have reduced the flow of illegal immigration and drugs compared to areas with no barriers. Homan said when the Biden administration halted border wall construction, migrant surges resulted.

"They will not build miles of wall. They won't do it because they know it works. This administration is all about open borders. Everything they've done on this border is by design," he said.

"Now all of a sudden, the midterms are coming up. I think they're worried, so they're going to start making some changes, but they won't last and after the midterms they are going to be back to open borders. They're not fooling me for a minute."

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report