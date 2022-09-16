Tom Cotton rips 'sanctimonious liberals' on 'America's Newsroom': Biden presiding over 'slow-motion invasion'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., explained on "America’s Newsroom" Friday how Democrats' complaints about migrants being sent to their communities are both hypocritical and harmful to the country.

TOM COTTON: The hypocrisy of these sanctimonious liberals is just amazing. Joe Biden has presided over a slow-motion invasion of our country since he took office. Almost four million illegal migrants have crossed our country. And there are border towns, to include El Paso, as we just heard from Bill Melugin, who have thousands of illegal migrants arriving every single day. Yet when a few thousand arrive in Washington, D.C., they declare a state of emergency. When they get to Chicago, they call up the National Guard. When 50 get to Martha's Vineyard, the liberal media goes into a five-alarm fire. These communities are so hypocritical because they are not willing to bear the brunt of Joe Biden's immigration failures. And remember, Joe Biden is doing the exact same thing. He's transporting migrants all around the country. It's just liberals want to decide where illegal migrants go when apparently all the rich elite on Martha's Vineyard don't want them in their communities. So why should working-class communities in Arizona and Texas have to bear that burden?

