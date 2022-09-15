Martha's Vineyard's 'humanitarian crisis' statement ridiculed on social media: 'Screw them, send more'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Martha’s Vineyard was slammed on Twitter for declaring a "humanitarian crisis" based on the illegal immigrants sent to them by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., on Thursday.

DeSantis’ office revealed to Fox News Digital on Wednesday that the governor was responsible for sending two planes of illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard in response to the Biden administration’s failure to secure the southern border.

Massachusetts Democrats, including representatives from Martha’s Vineyard, condemned the governor for using illegal immigrants as "political pawns," suggesting that the city is struggling to take care for migrants.

After the news broke, Martha’s Vineyard’s Chamber of Commerce released an update to what they called a "humanitarian crisis."

"To our Island community, here is an update on current humanitarian crisis on Martha's Vineyard....we thank people for their continued help," the account wrote.

Twitter users mocked the update, noting that the announcement itself reported only "approximately 50 individuals" present in the city while border towns struggle with thousands per day.

Washington Examiner columnist Becket Adams tweeted, "i'm sorry, putting out a public notice of this nature for an influx of *50* people is objectively funny. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE."

X Strategies LLC senior digital strategist Greg Price wrote, "They're declaring 50 people being flown to a town that takes thousands of visitors per year a humanitarian crisis."

"Wow, 50 illegal aliens caused a ‘humanitarian crisis’ on Martha's Vineyard. Just imagine the crisis the policies advocated for by MV and Massachusetts have caused in places that get hundreds or thousands of illegal every single day. Screw them, send more," Townhall.com columnist Derek Hunter wrote.

EpochTV host Hans Mahncke tweeted, "’humanitarian crisis’ The pearl clutching over a situation which the pearl clutchers themselves created and yearned for is so totally off the charts that even terminal stage TDS sufferers should be able to recognize it."

"Over 100,000 vacationers travel to Martha's Vineyard every summer. It's a ‘humanitarian crisis’ to house 50 people in the off-season?" Washington Free Beacon senior investigative reporter Alana Goodman wrote.

"So now it's a ‘crisis,’" former Department of Defense intelligence analyst Jason Buttrill tweeted. "Border states would like to welcome the coastal elite to the crisis."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, R., similarly began bussing illegal immigrants from his state to liberal cities such as New York City, Washington D.C. and Chicago in protest of Biden’s lack of action at the border. Although these metropolitan cities have previously boasted their status as "sanctuary cities" for illegal immigrants, they have condemned this move as "inhumane" and have struggled to handle the influx.