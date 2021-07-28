Tom Cotton: Coca-Cola should be ashamed of 'disgraceful bootlicking' of Chinese Communist Party

Coca-Cola appeared "pathetic" at a Senate hearing Tuesday after refusing to condemn the treatment of Uyghurs in China and they should be ashamed to support the communist government, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., told "Fox News Primetime."

Cotton: We had a hearing yesterday that was disgraceful and pathetic-- one of the most pathetic hearings I have seen. Corporate spokesmen coming up whose corporations sponsor the genocide winter Olympics in Beijing next year and they wouldn’t say a single word that was negative about the Chinese Communist Party.

Coca-Cola was particularly appalling because, of course, James Quincey their CEO-- who I don’t even think is an American citizen, they can never confirm that he is or isn’t an American citizen so he may be a foreigner – sticking his nose where it doesn’t belong in Georgia’s election reform law when Coca-Cola is in the business of selling sugary beverages. They’re not in the business of running election laws. Yet they’ll go out of their way to attack Democratically-elected legislators in a state like Georgia. Yet they won’t utter a word about the kind of most grotesque kind of genocide against religious ethnic minorities in China or anything else that would cost them a single dollar.

James Quincey and Coca-Cola should be ashamed of the pathetic performance they had at that hearing yesterday and their disgraceful bootlicking of the Chinese Communist Party.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: