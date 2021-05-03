Cotton rips 'politicized' CDC guidance on schools reopening: Kids need full return to classrooms 'now'

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., criticized the alleged relationship between the CDC and teachers' unions on Monday on "The Faulkner Focus," and urged Americans to "disregard" their advice on reopening schools.

TOP TEACHERS UNION LOBBIED CDC ON SCHOOL REOPENING

TOM COTTON: The CDC is a thoroughly politicized agency. Most Americans disregard their advice on things like steaks and hamburgers and beers. Increasingly, they should disregard their advice on school reopenings.

Schools need to be open. Schools have been open in Arkansas five days a week, in person since last August and it’s been largely fine. That’s been the case all across the country as well.

We shouldn’t have a politicized public health bureaucracy like the CDC answering at the beck and call of the teachers' unions. We need kids back and school and back in real school—not sitting in a classroom doing a Zoom session with teachers who are not in the classroom.

We need kids in schools with their teachers now.

