Coronavirus
Published

CDC says fully vaccinated people don’t need masks outdoors

By Alexandria Hein | Fox News
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated mask guidance for people who are fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. In a White House COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said science shows there are "many situations" where fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask, "particularly if they are outdoors."

Walensky said those who are fully vaccinated, or 14 days post-second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two weeks past the Johnson & Johnson one-dose jab, can attend a small outdoor gathering with people who are vaccinated or unvaccinated, or dine with friends from multiple households without a mask. 

On it's website, the CDC said fully vaccinated people can gather or conduct activities outdoors without wearing a mask except for in certain crowded settings and venues. The update also clarified that fully vaccinated workers no longer need to be restricted from work following exposure as long as they are asymptomatic. 

Walensky noted this is the third update the CDC has made regarding guidance for fully vaccinated individuals. For now, the agency still recommends taking precautions while in indoor public settings like wearing a well-fitted mask and avoiding indoor large-sized in-person gatherings. 

This is a developing story please continue to check back for updates. 