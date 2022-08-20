Expand / Collapse search
Tom Cotton: Biden's Afghanistan 'fiasco' underlies chaos around the globe

He says Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal was a strategic blunder of the first order

Tom Cotton: Biden's Afghan fiasco is going to be with us for a long time Video

Tom Cotton: Biden's Afghan fiasco is going to be with us for a long time

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., slammed President Biden's 'fiasco' in Afghanistan as an underlying cause of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and China's rhetoric surrounding Taiwan on 'One Nation.'

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., reflected on President Biden's Afghanistan "fiasco" and its international impact one year later on "One Nation."

TOM COTTON: It's not possible to bury the fiasco in Afghanistan and because it has effects that are resonating around the world today, you know, China's major state-owned propaganda outlet referred to an Afghan effect about a year ago. 

BIDEN BREAKS PROMISE TO ‘STAY’ IN AFGHANISTAN UNTIL EVERY AMERICAN EVACUATED

Part of what you see in Ukraine is the Afghan effect. Vladimir Putin took Joe Biden's measure last August, and he started building up troops on Ukraine's border just a month later. Xi Jinping took the measure of Joe Biden and the Afghan effect there, as you see, with the bellicose rhetoric and actions regarding Taiwan. So even though Joe Biden and his administration never wants to discuss the Afghan fiasco, it kind of underlies a lot of the chaos you see around the world.

Tom Cotton: Biden's Afghanistan fiasco underlies international chaos Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.