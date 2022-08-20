Tom Cotton: Biden's Afghanistan 'fiasco' underlies chaos around the globe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., reflected on President Biden's Afghanistan "fiasco" and its international impact one year later on "One Nation."

TOM COTTON: It's not possible to bury the fiasco in Afghanistan and because it has effects that are resonating around the world today, you know, China's major state-owned propaganda outlet referred to an Afghan effect about a year ago.

BIDEN BREAKS PROMISE TO ‘STAY’ IN AFGHANISTAN UNTIL EVERY AMERICAN EVACUATED

Part of what you see in Ukraine is the Afghan effect. Vladimir Putin took Joe Biden's measure last August, and he started building up troops on Ukraine's border just a month later. Xi Jinping took the measure of Joe Biden and the Afghan effect there, as you see, with the bellicose rhetoric and actions regarding Taiwan. So even though Joe Biden and his administration never wants to discuss the Afghan fiasco, it kind of underlies a lot of the chaos you see around the world.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: