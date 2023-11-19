Tom Cotton: Biden campaign is 'desperate,' might use 'Chinese propaganda app' for votes

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., says the Biden campaign should not use TikTok for their 2024 campaign because of the national security threats it poses to the U.S., pointing out that the president banned TikTok on U.S. government devices.



SEN. TOM COTTON: It's not just that governors have banned it [TikTok], Joe Biden has banned it. We passed legislation last year that banned TikTok on U.S. Government devices. Yet, Joe Biden's campaign is now thinking, apparently, about going on to TikTok. So just think about that. You have all of these senior aides at the White House who carry two phones, one government phone on which they can't download TikTok, and one personal campaign phone on which they'll be obsessively checking TikTok to look at Joe Biden's campaign account. This has probably resulted, in part, from Joe Biden's polling collapse, especially among young voters or other core Democratic constituencies. That campaign is desperate to do anything, even use a Chinese propaganda app to try to offset Joe Biden's decline in the polls. Joe Biden's campaign shouldn't do it, and President Biden should sign a total ban of TikTok into law next month.

Axios first reported on Friday that Biden's team was considering using the platform, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, though a spokesman for the president's re-election downplayed the story.

The president's talks about potentially joining TikTok come after his administration banned the app from being used on federal devices earlier this year.

