Tom Cotton mocks Biden admin claim that inflation is fault of ‘meat conglomerates’

The Biden administration seems to be full of excuses to explain inflated prices for items that Americans purchase every day, U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., says.

Cotton’s remarks came Tuesday night during an appearance on Fox News’ "The Ingraham Angle," after host Laura Ingraham asked him to comment on White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s assertion that "meat conglomerates" deserved a share of blame for rising prices.

NYT COLUMNIST ROASTED AFTER QUESTIONING HOW MUCH INFLATION AFFECTS LOW-INCOME AMERICAN FAMILIES

U.S. SEN. TOM COTTON, R-ARK.: They’re blaming everyone for this record inflation when it just goes back to Democratic policies.

Look, we’ve had this pandemic for two years.

We didn’t have record inflation in 2020, we only had it in 2021 when the Democrats are in charge, spending trillions of dollars to make sure that there’s more money chasing fewer goods because of all the lockdowns and the capacity restrictions you still have in Democratic-governed states.

First it was oil and gas companies, next it’s meat conglomerates. Maybe next week it’s going to the Elf on the Shelf when there aren’t enough Christmas presents under the tree.

