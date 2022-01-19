Young Tom Brady fan, cancer survivor thanks QB for gifting Super Bowl tickets: ‘He’s been my hero’

Ten-year-old Noah Reeb thanked Tom Brady for helping him beat his battle with brain cancer on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday after the all-star quarterback presented him with several surprises of a lifetime.

Reeb explained how Brady first sent a video of encouragement shortly after his diagnosis, which he credited for helping him keep a positive attitude throughout his fight.

"He’s helped me in a lot of ways," he said. "He’s kind of been my hero all along through this whole cancer thing."

After Noah beat cancer, his father, James Reeb, treated him to a Buccaneers-Bears game in October 2021, where he held up a sign reading, "Tom Brady helped me beat brain cancer." The QB noticed and passed the young survivor his hat.

TOM BRADY HELPS DELIVER 2022 SUPER BOWL TICKETS TO YOUNG FAN WHO BATTLED BRAIN CANCER

But Brady had another surprise for Noah and the Reeb family, sending a video revealing that they’d be attending the 2022 Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

"You’ve inspired so many people, including myself," Brady said. "I worked with both the Bucs and the NFL to get your and your family Super Bowl tickets this year… We certainly hope to be there, but I know you’re going to be there. It’s going to be really cool for all of us."

Noah's father was the first to spark his interest in football and the Brady legacy, sharing highlight reels with his son during treatment. James Reeb expressed his gratitude for Brady’s outreach and mentioned how "unexpected" each surprise has been.

"All we’ve been doing is kind of taking all of this cancer and this challenge one step at a time and using our faith and trusting that good things will happen," he said.



"And as Noah says, lots of times good comes out of bad. So it’s meant the world to us."