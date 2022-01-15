Tom Brady helps deliver 2022 Super Bowl tickets to young fan who battled brain cancer

Tom Brady warmed the hearts of NFL fans earlier this season when he handed his hat to a young boy holding a "Tom Brady helped me beat brain cancer" sign.

On Saturday, Brady surprised 10-year-old Noah Reeb with another special gift. Noah is going to the Super Bowl.

The NFL’s Twitter account tweeted a video message from Brady to Noah. The boy was decked out in Tampa Bay Buccaneers gear while surrounded by family.

"I know it’s been a while. I hope you’ve been enjoying the season so far. We’re grinding, getting ready to start the playoffs," Brady said.

"But earlier you held up that sign that I helped you beat brain cancer. Well, listen, your fight, you’ve inspired so many people, including myself, but millions of others also. The NFL and the Bucs look forward to sending deserving fans to the Super Bowl each year and fans that have incredible stories like the one you’ve had.

"So as a thank you, I worked with both the Bucs and the NFL to get you and your family Super Bowl tickets this year in LA. We certainly hope to be there, but I know you’re going to be there. It’s going to be really cool for all of us. Glad to see you’re doing well. Take care, man. Enjoy the tickets!"

Noah was in shock.

"We’re going to the Super Bowl!" one family member exclaimed.

Noah thanked Brady in the video.

The Utah native made headlines in October when he and Brady had the little interaction at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Noah’s parents promised him that when he beat cancer and was healthy enough to travel, they would take him to see Brady live. By late summer, the cancer was gone.

Noah and his father attended the Oct. 24 game against Chicago. The seven-time Super Bowl champion approached Noah before the end of the game and handed him his hat, leaving the boy with tears of joy.

Brady, at the time, thanked Noah for inspiring him.