Today on Fox News: March 5, 2020

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox News Town Hall with President Trump: Don't miss this must-see town hall from Scranton, Pa., moderated by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, at 6:30 p.m. ET!

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: "It's a tough day to be a Democrat": Lara Trump on Biden, Sanders and Bloomberg - Former Vice President Joe Biden is once again a front-runner in a shrinking pool of Democrat candidates in the 2020 presidential race. Lara Trump, President Trump’s senior campaign adviser, talks about her father-in-law’s campaign, the Democrats who are still left to oppose him and the end of Mike Bloomberg’s candidacy.

Also on the Rundown: Across the country and around the globe, airline industries and businesses are being affected by fears of the coronavirus spreading. Charles Payne, host of “Making Money with Charles Payne” on Fox Business, discusses the economic impact of the coronavirus and the media’s role in reporting the health concern.

Plus, commentary by Kat Timpf, co-host of the "Tyrus & Timpf" podcast.



Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.