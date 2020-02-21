Today on Fox News: Feb. 21, 2020

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Judge Jeanine Pirro, host of "Justice with Judge Jeanine"; Geraldo Rivera, Fox News correspondent-at-large; K.T. McFarland, former deputy national security adviser; Marc Thiessen, Washington Post columnist and Fox News contributor; Amy Corbett, Lego Masters judge and Lego kit designer.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: "Will Trump Benefit from a Divided Democratic Party" - The Nevada caucus is set for Saturday and the Democratic candidates are gearing up. After a heated debate Wednesday night, who needs to have a big day to stay alive in the race? And does a divided Democratic Party only help President Trump? Former Obama White House economic adviser Robert Wolf and former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer preview the upcoming Nevada caucus.

Also on the Rundown: Saturday makes the 40th anniversary of an iconic moment in sports; the United States men's Olympic hockey team upsetting the Soviet Union in the 1980 Winter Games. Mike Eruzione was the team captain and scored the winning goal. He joins the Rundown to discuss why "miracle on ice" still means so much to so many Americans.

Don't miss the good news with Tonya J. Powers. Plus, commentary by Chris Wallace, host of "Fox News Sunday."



Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Gianno Caldwell, Fox News political analyst; Geraldo Rivera, Fox News correspondent-at-large; K.T. McFarland, former deputy national security adviser.