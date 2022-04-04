State official suing over rescission of Title 42 border policy says Biden is helping cartels

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One of three state attorneys general suing to stop President Biden from rescinding a Trump era border restriction related to protecting public health told Fox News on Monday the White House is only helping the drug cartels.

Missouri Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt said the rescission of Title 42, effective later this month, will unleash a "tsunami" of illegal immigrants. Schmitt's comments come only days after a video captured hundreds breaking through a line of law enforcement in southern Mexico.

"It's important to put this in context: Since Joe Biden's been in office, you've seen waves and waves and waves of illegal immigration," he said. "This will unleash a tsunami of illegal immigration at the southern border. There's no question about it that Title 42 has been a very effective means for sending back hundreds of thousands of people who've come here illegally."

Schmitt told "Your World" that the order is another intentional maneuver by Biden to open up the southern border to all comers, vetted or not.

REPUBLICAN AG'S SUE TO STOP BIDEN FROM RESCINDING TITLE 42 BORDER PROTECTION

He pointed out the stark contrast between restrictions placed on Americans versus those placed on foreign nationals who intentionally violate federal laws:

"[T]hey're doing this under COVID, but yet Americans are forced to wear masks and airplanes still -- I mean, it's a totally inconsistent message from this administration. And the results are disastrous," Schmitt said.

"There's nothing compassionate about this. Again, you have the cartels running the show down there, vicious gangs that are sending drugs and trafficking human beings into our country every single day."

"It'll get much, much worse," he added. "And by the way, it sends a very stark signal to the cartels… The cartels run the show. They control the border."

Earlier on Fox News, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich - who joined Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeffrey Landry in the suit – called Biden's decision "boneheaded."

"I'm doing everything I can to hold the Biden administration accountable and stop them from destroying our southern border," said Brnovich.