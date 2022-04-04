Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Illegal Immigrants
Published

State official suing over rescission of Title 42 border policy says Biden is helping cartels

Louisiana, Missouri and Arizona officials launched a lawsuit

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
close
Biden to drop Title 42 border policy Video

Biden to drop Title 42 border policy

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt joins 'Your World' with reaction

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

One of three state attorneys general suing to stop President Biden from rescinding a Trump era border restriction related to protecting public health told Fox News on Monday the White House is only helping the drug cartels.

Missouri Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt said the rescission of Title 42, effective later this month, will unleash a "tsunami" of illegal immigrants. Schmitt's comments come only days after a video captured hundreds breaking through a line of law enforcement in southern Mexico.

"It's important to put this in context: Since Joe Biden's been in office, you've seen waves and waves and waves of illegal immigration," he said. "This will unleash a tsunami of illegal immigration at the southern border. There's no question about it that Title 42 has been a very effective means for sending back hundreds of thousands of people who've come here illegally."

Immigrant men from many countries are taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents at the U.S.-Mexico border in Yuma, Arizona (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Immigrant men from many countries are taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents at the U.S.-Mexico border in Yuma, Arizona (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Schmitt told "Your World" that the order is another intentional maneuver by Biden to open up the southern border to all comers, vetted or not.

REPUBLICAN AG'S SUE TO STOP BIDEN FROM RESCINDING TITLE 42 BORDER PROTECTION

He pointed out the stark contrast between restrictions placed on Americans versus those placed on foreign nationals who intentionally violate federal laws:

"[T]hey're doing this under COVID, but yet Americans are forced to wear masks and airplanes still -- I mean, it's a totally inconsistent message from this administration. And the results are disastrous," Schmitt said.

Eric Schmitt, Missouri attorney general

Eric Schmitt, Missouri attorney general (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"There's nothing compassionate about this. Again, you have the cartels running the show down there, vicious gangs that are sending drugs and trafficking human beings into our country every single day."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Joe Biden

Joe Biden (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"It'll get much, much worse," he added. "And by the way, it sends a very stark signal to the cartels… The cartels run the show. They control the border."

Earlier on Fox News, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich - who joined Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeffrey Landry in the suit – called Biden's decision "boneheaded."

"I'm doing everything I can to hold the Biden administration accountable and stop them from destroying our southern border," said Brnovich.

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 