‘The View’ co-host bashes Trump ‘Time’ cover by mentioning Hitler got same recognition

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro took shots at President-elect Donald Trump being on the cover of Time magazine as the publication’s "Person of The Year," noting historic villains had received the recognitionas well.

The anti-Trump commentator said the title isn’t necessarily an honor considering that former Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and other notorious figures have been on the cover.

"It's not always been great people that have been on the cover of Time, right? It’s been people like Joseph Stalin and Adolf Hitler and [Nikita] Khrushchev and [Ayatollah] Khomeini, so he's in that kind of company, as well," she snarked.

Navarro’s digs came after Trump was named Time’s "Person of The Year" on Thursday, a title the long-running magazine has bestowed on the winner of that year's presidential election in every race since George W. Bush in 2000. Trump was also named Person of the Year in 2016 when he first won the White House.

INCOMING TRUMP PRESS SECRETARY PROMISES MORE PRESS ACCESS, SLAMS BIDEN'S ‘DERELICTION OF DUTY’

The publication noted Trump's political comeback and realignment of the electoral map with his win over Kamala Harris, saying, "Trump is once again at the center of the world, and in as strong a position as he has ever been."

Navarro ridiculed Trump for reportedly having a fake Time cover featuring himself displayed in several of his clubs.

The fake covers, which The Washington Post reported that Trump had prior to starting his political career, featured a main coverline praising his reality TV success with "The Apprentice."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NEWS ABOUT MEDIA AND CULTURE

"At least this is a real Time mag cover, because you remember he used to keep a fake Time Magazine cover – that he used to keep in his country clubs," she said.

Navarro brought up the infamous authoritarian leaders that had been on Time covers at one point or another. Hitler was named "Person of The Year" in 1938, former Soviet Union dictator Joseph Stalin received the title in 1939, and the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Khomeini, did in 1979.

Yet other recent Persons of the Year include former President Barack Obama (2008 and 2012), Pope Francis (2013) and pop star Taylor Swift last year.

The Washington Post's Philip Bump said Trump's designation this year had an asterisk because it was expected the president-elect would get it.

"One appeal of giving the award to the winner of the presidential election is that you have tens of millions of people who just expressed their support for this person with their votes — tens of millions of people who might be willing to shell out a few bucks for a commemoration of their and his success," he wrote.

Fox News Digital’s David Rutz contributed to this report.