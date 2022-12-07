Expand / Collapse search
TIME names Ukrainian President Zelenskyy its 2022 'Person of the Year'

Zelenskyy beat out Liz Cheney, Elon Musk and others for the magazine cover

By Jeffrey Clark | Fox News
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers remarks to the United Nations Video

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers remarks to the United Nations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers remarks to the United Nations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was named TIME magazine’s "Person of the Year" on Wednesday, beating out nine other individuals or groups who were finalists. The "spirit of Ukraine" was also honored in recognition of Ukrainians’ resistance to the Russian invaders of their country. 

Zelenskyy was highly favored to eventually win out as the "most influential" personality this year after he launched onto the world stage for defying Russia’s invasion of his country, Ukraine. Zelenskyy was formerly a comedian and actor who won the presidency of Ukraine in 2019. 

But that didn’t mean the race wasn’t heated. Some members on TIME’s short list for "Person of the Year" proved to be controversial. 

TIME MOCKED FOR NAMING LIZ CHENEY A 'PERSON OF THE YEAR' FINALIST: 'SHOULD NOT BE CONSIDERED'

Representative Liz Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming, arrives to a hearing of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., US, on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Representative Liz Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming, arrives to a hearing of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., US, on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

TIME was derided on Twitter for placing Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney on the list despite having lost a primary "by 38 points" and polled at "3 percent for president," commentator Charlie Kirk wrote on Twitter. 

Cheney became a darling of the media after she came out as a public opponent of former President Donald Trump. While she was trounced in her primary race by Republican Harriet Hageman, Cheney has continued to act as a thorn in the side of the Republican Party and even endorsed Democrats, like Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., for office.  

Progressives also criticized the inclusion of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and especially Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on TIME’s short list for "Person of the Year." "Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski grilled TIME Executive Editor Ben Goldberger on Monday for making DeSantis a finalist. 

Brzezinski ran through the contenders: "Volodymr Zelenskyy? Makes sense. MacKenzie Scott? Eh. Protesters in Iran? Makes sense. Ron DeSantis? Makes no sense to me."

LIZ CHENEY, RON DESANTIS, ELON MUSK AMONG FINALISTS FOR TIME PERSON OF THE YEAR

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, on Key Biscayne, Fla. 

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, on Key Biscayne, Fla.  (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Goldberger defended his choice, arguing that DeSantis "won reelection in a massive landslide" in Florida and "flipped" Miami Dade County from blue to red. 

