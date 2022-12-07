TIME names Ukrainian President Zelenskyy its 2022 'Person of the Year'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was named TIME magazine’s "Person of the Year" on Wednesday, beating out nine other individuals or groups who were finalists. The "spirit of Ukraine" was also honored in recognition of Ukrainians’ resistance to the Russian invaders of their country.

Zelenskyy was highly favored to eventually win out as the "most influential" personality this year after he launched onto the world stage for defying Russia’s invasion of his country, Ukraine. Zelenskyy was formerly a comedian and actor who won the presidency of Ukraine in 2019.

But that didn’t mean the race wasn’t heated. Some members on TIME’s short list for "Person of the Year" proved to be controversial.

TIME was derided on Twitter for placing Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney on the list despite having lost a primary "by 38 points" and polled at "3 percent for president," commentator Charlie Kirk wrote on Twitter.

Cheney became a darling of the media after she came out as a public opponent of former President Donald Trump. While she was trounced in her primary race by Republican Harriet Hageman, Cheney has continued to act as a thorn in the side of the Republican Party and even endorsed Democrats, like Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., for office.

Progressives also criticized the inclusion of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and especially Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on TIME’s short list for "Person of the Year." "Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski grilled TIME Executive Editor Ben Goldberger on Monday for making DeSantis a finalist.

Brzezinski ran through the contenders: "Volodymr Zelenskyy? Makes sense. MacKenzie Scott? Eh. Protesters in Iran? Makes sense. Ron DeSantis? Makes no sense to me."

Goldberger defended his choice, arguing that DeSantis "won reelection in a massive landslide" in Florida and "flipped" Miami Dade County from blue to red.

