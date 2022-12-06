Expand / Collapse search
TIME mocked for naming Liz Cheney a 'Person of the Year' finalist: 'Should not be considered'

Ron DeSantis and Elon Musk’s inclusion on the list also angered progressives

By Jeffrey Clark | Fox News
With just one day to go before TIME magazine reveals its "Person of the Year" for 2022, conservative Twitter users reacted with confusion and mockery over Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney’s inclusion on the list. 

Critics pointed to Rep. Cheney's landslide defeat in the Republican primary for her congressional seat as evidence of her lack of influence in politics. 

Among the other contenders for the world’s "most influential" person, according to Time, are Twitter owner Elon Musk, Ukraine President Volodymr Zelenskyy and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

LIZ CHENEY, RON DESANTIS, ELON MUSK AMONG FINALISTS FOR TIME PERSON OF THE YEAR

Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, holds a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 13, 2022. Cheney is crossing the aisle again with an endorsement of Abigail Spanberger, the Democratic incumbent in one of Virginia’s tightest U.S. House races. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Commentator Charlie Kirk mocked Cheney’s credentials for the award. "Only in America can you lose your primary by 38 points, co-chair an unconstitutional congressional committee, and poll at 3 percent for president, then be named a finalist for ‘Person of the Year.’"

CONSERVATIVES SLAM 'FAILED' LIZ CHENEY AFTER SHE ENDORSES DEMOCRAT: 'STOP CALLING HER A REPUBLICAN'

ACT for America Chairman Brigitte Gabriel called for Twitter owner Elon Musk to win the competition a second time in a row, a victory which would put the billionaire in the same club as two-time winners like Winston Churchill and Barack Obama. "Liz Cheney should not be considered for TIME Person of the Year, it should 100% be Elon Musk."

Another Twitter user laughed at TIME for only entertaining Cheney because of her public dislike of former President Donald Trump. "Elon Musk spent $44 billion to save free speech, but Liz Cheney might get Time person of the year because she hates Trump. LOL."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis waves as he arrives for a news conference at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, on Key Biscayne, Fla. 

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis waves as he arrives for a news conference at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, on Key Biscayne, Fla.  (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

On Monday, MSNBC focused its ire on a different candidate entirely: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. "Morning Joe" host Mika Brzezinski grilled TIME Executive Editor Ben Goldberger on Monday for making DeSantis a finalist on TIME’s short list for "Person of the Year." She ran through the contenders: "Volodymr Zelenskyy? Makes sense. MacKenzie Scott? Eh. Protesters in Iran? Makes sense. Ron DeSantis? Makes no sense to me."

"By the way," Brzezinski added, "that was a blanket statement."

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.