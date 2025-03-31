Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Tim Walz

Tim Walz warned Harris campaign he could 'be a train wreck' sometimes

The Minnesota governor has come under fire for several misstatements and verbal blunders in the past

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz revealed he warned Vice President Kamala Harris that he "can be a train wreck" with how he talks in a recent interview.

Walz, who has been holding rallies across Republican districts nationwide, spoke to New York Magazine’s Intelligencer on Monday about what he’s learned since the 2024 election. Overall, he felt Harris and the campaign weren’t "bold" enough and likely too cautious during the election because of the limited amount of time. 

He used himself as an example by explaining how he warned Harris about his own shortcomings ahead of campaigning.

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz told New York Magazine's Intelligencer that he told Vice President Kamala Harris about his weaknesses "speaking from the heart." (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

"I think we’re cautious by nature," Walz said. "And look, I said this, and I told the vice president, I said I know my strengths and weaknesses. I said about 90 percent of the time, I can be really good, but about 10 percent of the time, I can be a train wreck because I’m speaking from the heart, like a teacher sitting in a teachers' lounge or a laborer sitting at the break table."

He lamented, "I thought they would choose the district attorney and the teacher over the hedge-fund manager and the billionaire."

Walz came under fire during the election for several false and misleading statements about his military experience as well as several gaffes along the campaign trail.

Within the interview itself, Intelligencer politics reporter Daniel Strauss had to issue a correction to one of Walz’s comments after he appeared to claim President Donald Trump advocated for "terrorists."

Gov. Tim Walz

Walz has been called out for his verbal blunders on the campaign trail. (Getty Images)

"Critics keep saying, ‘Well, you’ve got to message better to them.’ Well, I’m not going to demonize immigrants, and I’m not going to advocate for terrorists [after the interview, a spokesman said Walz was referring to defending Vladimir Putin and foreign dictators], and I’m not going to do a White-power thing. I’m not going to get rid of saying, ‘Our diversity is our strength,’" the transcript read.

As recently as March, Walz made what many considered another blunder when he mocked Elon Musk for Tesla’s stock value dropping despite more than one million Minnesotans owning Tesla shares in their retirement funds.

"Some of you know this. On the iPhone, they’ve got that little stock app. I added Tesla to it to give me a little boost during the day — $225 and dropping," Walz said at a Wisconsin town hall. "And if you own one, we’re not blaming you. You can take dental floss and pull the Tesla thing off."

Tim Walz takes the stage on Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention

The Intelligencer's Daniel Strauss corrected one of Walz's answers in his transcript of their interview. (Reuters/Mike Segar)

Walz later clarified that he was only being a "smarta--."

