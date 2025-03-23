Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Tim Walz

Tim Walz says he was joking when he mocked Tesla's falling stock: 'These people have no sense of humor'

'They are the most literal people,' Walz said

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
close
John Yoo slams Gov. Walz for 'irresponsible' Tesla comments: He should be condemning these attacks Video

John Yoo slams Gov. Walz for 'irresponsible' Tesla comments: He should be condemning these attacks

Former Deputy Assistant Attorney General John Yoo discusses Attorney General Pam Bondi labeling Tesla attackers as domestic terrorists and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz mocking the company's stock price.

First he was a "knucklehead" now he's a "smarta--." 

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, said Saturday that he was making a joke when he made a comment last week mocking Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk for the company's recent downward trend in the stock market.

Walz attempted to clarify his comments during a town hall in Rochester, Minnesota.

"This guy bugs me in a way that’s probably unhealthy," Walz said, referring to Musk. "I have to be careful about being a smarta--. I was making a joke. These people have no sense of humor. They are the most literal people."

"But my point was, they're all mad, and I said something I probably shouldn't have about a company," he continued.

TIM WALZ CHEERS TESLA SOCK TUMBLE, BUT MINNESOTA STATE EMPLOYEES' PENSION OWNS OVER 1M SHARES

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz speaks to the press after attending a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he was joking when he made a comment last week mocking Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk for the company's stock falling. (REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz)

Earlier in the week, the governor was holding an event in Wisconsin when he mocked Tesla's falling stock.

"Some of you know this. On the iPhone, they’ve got that little stock app. I added Tesla to it to give me a little boost during the day — $225 and dropping," Walz said. "And if you own one, we’re not blaming you. You can take dental floss and pull the Tesla thing off."

As of March, Tesla's stock is down 41.4% year-to-date.

Tim Walz takes the stage on Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention

Walz was holding an event in Wisconsin last week when he mocked Tesla's falling stock. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

There have been a series of recent vandalism incidents targeting Tesla vehicles in a protest against Musk for his role in President Donald Trump's administration.

Walz further criticized Musk on Saturday for his role in the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, in which the billionaire tech executive seeks to cut the federal workforce as a cost-cutting initiative for the federal government.

SUSPECTED TESLA ARSONISTS HIT WITH FEDERAL CHARGES IN ACTS OF ‘DOMESTIC TERRORISM’: AG

Elon Musk

As of March, Tesla's stock is down 41.4% year-to-date. (AP Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They're all butthurt about the Tesla thing, but they don't care about the disrespect they have shown to employees at the Minneapolis VA who care for our veterans, and they fire them. They don't care," the governor said.

"Maybe it's just me. If I'm the richest man in the world, I'm like out on the streets handing out money," he added. "It'd be fun as hell just to help people out. Go help people out. Not this guy."

More from Politics