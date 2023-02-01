Tim Scott reintroduces bill to cut federal funding from schools that conceal gender transitions from parents

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.,on Wednesday re-introduced a parental rights bill that would cut federal funding to schools that withhold information from parents about their children.

The South Carolina lawmaker introduced the Parental Rights Over the Education and Care of Their Kids (PROTECT) Act, to ensure parental rights over their child’s education by "preventing schools from concealing information about students’ gender from their parents."

Scott first introduced the bill back in September of last year.

The PROTECT Kids Act seeks to cut federal funding from any elementary or middle school that allows students to change their "pronouns, gender markers, or sex-based accommodations (including locker rooms and bathrooms) without the consent of their parents."

"Far too often, parents are pushed out of their child’s education—and kids are paying the price. As the party of parents, Republicans are committed to ensuring that parents are always in the driver’s seat when it comes to their child’s upbringing," Scott said in a press release. "I am proud to stand for parental rights and put forth my PROTECT Kids Act to ensure parents remain the lead decision maker in their child’s life."

The PROTECT Kids Act, received backing from conservative groups like Parents Defending Education Action and Independent Women’s Voice.

Rp. Tim Walberg, R-Mich, will be introducing companion legislation on the House floor.

"Schools should not be withholding information about students from parents," Rep. Walberg said. "Parents need to have a seat at the table for every discussion related to their children, and we need to demand full transparency. This bill would safeguard parental rights by requiring parental consent and will help mitigate under-the-radar activism in our schools. I look forward to continuing to work with Senator Scott, as we work to defend the rights of parents by enshrining this legislation into law."

Last year, President Biden's changes to Title IX, which included gender identity as part of the definition of sex, raised controversy. The Biden administration said it will release additional regulations on transgender students' participation in sports, a move that is likely to meet pushback from Republicans.