Former DOE official called 'hypocrite' after pushing public schools despite sending her kids to private school

Diane Ravitch said the 'best choice is your public school' because it is 'the glue of democracy'

By Joshua Q. Nelson | Fox News
Former Department of Education official, Diane Ravitch was called out for being a hypocrite after she touted public schools despite sending her own children to private school. 

"The best choice is your local public school. It welcomes everyone. It unifies community. It is the glue of democracy," Diane Ravitch, who served as assistant secretary of education during the George H.W. Bush administration, said.

UTAH GOVERNOR SIGNS MAJOR EDUCATION FUNDING BILL, BECOMING THIRD STATE TO ENSHRINE SCHOOL CHOICE INTO LAW

According to Ravitch’s website, she was a historian of education and a Research Professor of Education at New York University from 1995-2020. She now writes a blog, focused on education issues. 

New York, NY, USA - March 22, 2016: New York University buildings on Macdougal Street at 37 Washington Square West. A purple flag with the NYU logo hangs above an entrance to one of the college buildings. In the distance, the Empire State Building appears above buildings on West 8th Street. (iStock)

"Why didn’t you send your sons to your local public school? You didn’t want the best for them? So you paid for private school in NYC? Make it make sense," Christina Pushaw, an aide to Gov. Ron DeSantis, responded.

Pushaw also posted a screenshot of the about page on Ravitch’s blog, showing that she sent her two sons to private schools in New York City.

"I paid for it. I didn’t ask taxpayers to pay for my private choice," Ravitch responded.

IOWA GOV KIM REYNOLDS SIGNS HISTORIC SCHOOL CHOICE BILL: 'WE WILL FUND STUDENTS NOT SYSTEMS'

American Federation For Children Senior Fellow Corey DeAngelis also called out Ravitch in a viral tweet. 

DeAngelis posted the same screenshot of Ravitch’s tweet with the comment that "she sent her kids to private school." DeAngelis later claimed that Ravitch blocked him on Twitter. 

American Federation For Children Senior Fellow Corey DeAngelis blasts Diane Ravitch for urging parents to choose public school after she sent her children to private school.

DeAngelis sent Fox News Digital a comment saying that "Diane Ravitch is one of the biggest school choice hypocrites out there." 

"She sent her kids to private school yet fights against school choice for others. I'm glad her family had that opportunity. But she shouldn't fight to trap other people's kids in failing government schools," DeAngelis said. "If Ravitch really thinks government schools are the ‘best choice,’ then why did she send her own kids to private school? What she apparently really means is that she thinks failing government schools are the best option for everyone else's kids, but not her own." 

He continued, "If the government schools are really the ‘best choice’ then they shouldn't have anything to worry about by giving families the option to take their children's education dollars elsewhere. The problem for them is they know Ravitch's claim is often a lie. I mean, she sent her own kids to private school. She knows it's a lie, too."

KINDERGARTEN 'SOCIAL SCIENCE' CURRICULUM IN OREGON DISTRICT INSTRUCTS 4-YEAR-OLDS ON NEO-PRONOUNS

In recent months, a few states have passed major school choice legislation. Most recently Utah established "Utah Fits All Scholarship Program" on behalf of all Utah K-12 students to pay for "approved education goods and services" starting in the 2024-2025 school year.

Utah became the second state to sign a major school choice bill this year, trailing shortly behind Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds who signed a similar bill last week.

Gov. Spencer Cox speaks during a news conference on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, Cox exempted the Utah Capitol and other state facilities from a mask mandate as conservative lawmakers prepared to begin meeting for the year, but the Salt Lake County mayor is pushing back. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Gov. Spencer Cox speaks during a news conference on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, Cox exempted the Utah Capitol and other state facilities from a mask mandate as conservative lawmakers prepared to begin meeting for the year, but the Salt Lake County mayor is pushing back. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File) ( (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File))

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an unprecedented school choice bill called the Students First Act on Tuesday, allowing any Iowa student to use public money to pay for private school tuition or other expenses.

Arizona became the first state in the nation to pass education scholarship accounts last year, expanding the program to all 1.1 million K-12 students in the state.

