Tim Scott: 'Defund the police' is 'dumbest' thing I've heard in my life

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., joined "Fox News Primetime" on Tuesday to slam the Left's efforts to defund law enforcement and to discuss his plans to accomplish police reform.

TIM SCOTT: The first thing we should say is thank God for people who put on the uniform. This is national police week. So there is no better time for us to say thank you to an officer, so when you see an officer around your neighborhoods, around the streets, please stop and say thank you to those officers.

…

The way I deal with defund the police is it's the dumbest thing I have ever heard in my whole life, having grown up in a single-parent household in poverty, we always want police officers around when necessary. Especially to keep our moms safe, so that's really important. So, that's off the table in my opinion. We need to provide for resources, more money bottom line, when I say resources I mean money coming into especially our smaller departments, and even our midsize department so that the training to intervene, the training on de-escalation, all those training dollars are incredibly important. We don't need less money for the police. We need more.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW