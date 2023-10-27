Expand / Collapse search
Tim Scott calls out antisemitism on campuses: Take away their Pell Grant funding

'They’re actually advocating for mass murder,' Scott said of some pro-Palestinian protestors

Gabriel Hays By Gabriel Hays Fox News
Published
Presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott explains how he would respond to the attacks by Iran on U.S. troops in the middle east, saying the Biden administration's response 'took too long,' and discusses the rise of pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

2024 GOP presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., called out American colleges and universities on Friday who he feels are allowing antisemitism to flourish on campus, saying they should "lose their Pell Grant funding."

In an interview on "American's Newsroom," Scott was asked by host Bill Hemmer about the rise of antisemitic incidents and whether they can be traced back to college campuses.

Hemmer stated, "The rise in antisemitism is prevalent and we’ve seen it all over America. We see it all over New York City every day – the rallies again last night in Lower Manhattan. On college campuses… perhaps may be the impetus for all of this."

UN LEADER RESPONDS TO ISRAEL DEMANDING RESIGNATION, CLAIMS 'MISREPRESENTATIONS'

Tim Scott at Republican presidential nomination debate

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., claimed American colleges should lose their federal Pell Grant funding if they don't curb antisemitic fervor on their campuses. (Fox News)

The host then played a clip of Noa Foy, a student from Columbia University, telling FOX Business hosts that "every day" she sees "a new form of demonstration, a new form of hate, a new form of antisemitism" on campus.

When asked if he plans to address the issue, Scott replied, "Absolutely." He then touted an earlier policy proposal of his, stating, "One of the things I’ve been saying since 2016 is we needed to codify a definition of antisemitism for our college campuses."

"The eruption of antisemitism started several years ago, but it continued to go unchecked," Scott said.

ISRAEL CONDUCTS AIRSTRIKES IN WEST BANK, SYRIA OVERNIGHT, KILLS HAMAS COMMANDER

"Now we see ourselves with foreign students on college campuses, and our own students, joining together calling for Jewish genocide," he added. "They’re actually advocating for mass murder and they’re encouraging genocide."

The presidential candidate offered his latest policy proposal to curb this antisemitism on campus, proposing that the government should stop giving grants to undergraduate students attending colleges where this rhetoric is occurring.

"Those universities and colleges that will not hold them accountable should lose their Pell Grant funding," the presidential candidate declared. 

Created by the Higher Education Act in 1965 as a way to promote access to education, federal Pell Grants are special scholarships reserved for undergraduates and certain other students with the most significant financial need.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

