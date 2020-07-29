Tim Scott: Barr hearing was 'embarrassing' for House Democrats

The United States has the “right attorney general at the right time,” referring to William Barr’s testimony at the House Judiciary Committee yesterday, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., said on Wednesday.

“AG Barr was undeniably powerful. They were afraid of his questions. Frankly, the Democrats were filibustering the answers to their own questions. That is obvious. It was amazing to watch,” Scott told “Fox & Friends.”

NADLER INVOLVED IN CAR ACCIDENT BUT UNHURT; BARR HEARING DELAYED

Barr clashed with Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday over accusations that he is carrying out President Trump's political wishes, as he appeared for a long-awaited hearing where tensions also flared over protests and riots following George Floyd's death in police custody.

The hearing, originally scheduled for 10 a.m. local time, was delayed after committee chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., was in a car accident. Nadler did not suffer any injuries, and the hearing went into the mid-afternoon.

Once the hearing began, Nadler did not hesitate to express his scorn for Barr and his Justice Department.

"Thank you for being here, Mr. Barr,” Nadler said with a note of sarcasm, pointing out that this was the attorney general’s first time appearing before the committee.

The chairman went on to claim that Barr and his department have "downplayed the effects of systemic racism" in the wake of Floyd's death and ongoing protests.

Addressing the department's approach to cases related to the Russia probe, Nadler summed up the DOJ's attitude by claiming that "the president’s enemies will be punished, his friends will be protected," no matter the cost, and saying that the DOJ's actions have caused "real damage to our democratic norms."

"In your time at the department, you have aided and abetted the worst failings of the president," Nadler said.

Scott said that Barr’s hearing was “embarrassing” for Democrats. Scott also described the event as “chaos and troubling.”

“Talking to the folks who were watching the hearing, Republicans who paid close attention to it. Barr’s answers were actually very clear, concise, and direct. He was not going to be bullied and that was a powerful statement as well,” Scott said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

He continued, “What happened to police reform? The Democrats were so serious about police reform, you had the top cop in America in a hearing for five hours and they did everything except for talk about the issues that are impacting minority communities. Instead of having that conversation, they decided to do what they always do: play politics with America’s future.”