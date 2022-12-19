Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

TikTokker points out glaring mistake in 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas'

The mistake had to do with the color of Jim Carey's eyes

By Jack Hobbs | New York Post
You’re gonna have to eyeball this one.

A TikToker has pointed out a continuity mistake spotted in the holiday favorite "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," starring Jim Carrey.

The TikTok — which was posted Tuesday and gained 3 million views — shows the scene after the Grinch wreaked havoc in Whoville, with the mistake coming when Carrey’s eyes go from brown to amber.

CHICAGO DOG GOES VIRAL ON TIKTOK AFTER OWNER HAS PUP'S FUR DYED GREEN TO RESEMBLE GRINCH

(Universal/Getty Images)

"Every time I watch the Grinch I notice this one little mistake they made whether they forgot to either put his contacts in or to edit them in afterwards," said TikTok user @redcobweb. "So just Jim Carrey’s brown eyes are just there. And in the next scene, they’re back to that."

The revelation shocked many fans of the holiday classic.

"I JUST SCREAMED I NEVER SAW THIS AHAHAH," screamed one user.

WHAT'S YOUR FAVORITE HOLIDAY MOVIE? AMERICANS PRAISE THE ‘HOME ALONE’ FILMS AND ‘THE GRINCH,’ AMONG OTHERS

Taylor Momsen listening to Jim Carrey in a scene from the film 'How The Grinch Stole Christmas', 2000.

Taylor Momsen listening to Jim Carrey in a scene from the film 'How The Grinch Stole Christmas', 2000. ( (Photo by Universal/Getty Images))

"Tbh it works pretty ok without the contacts lmao," another person said.

"No wonder he looks so different in that scene I can never understand why… now I know," said a third person.

Jim Carrey looking through binoculars in a scene from the film 'How The Grinch Stole Christmas', 2000. (Photo by Universal/Getty Images)

Jim Carrey looking through binoculars in a scene from the film 'How The Grinch Stole Christmas', 2000. (Photo by Universal/Getty Images) (Photo by Universal/Getty Images)

According to a commenter, one reason for the change might have been due to Carrey, who loathed the green fur and body paint so much that he took his frustration out on the makeup department — forcing three-time Oscar nominee Kazuhiro Tsuji to quit the film.

Tsuji later rejoined the production on the condition that Carrey behaves himself and the production promised to help him get his green card.