TikTokker points out glaring mistake in 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas'

You’re gonna have to eyeball this one.

A TikToker has pointed out a continuity mistake spotted in the holiday favorite "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," starring Jim Carrey.

The TikTok — which was posted Tuesday and gained 3 million views — shows the scene after the Grinch wreaked havoc in Whoville, with the mistake coming when Carrey’s eyes go from brown to amber.

CHICAGO DOG GOES VIRAL ON TIKTOK AFTER OWNER HAS PUP'S FUR DYED GREEN TO RESEMBLE GRINCH

"Every time I watch the Grinch I notice this one little mistake they made whether they forgot to either put his contacts in or to edit them in afterwards," said TikTok user @redcobweb. "So just Jim Carrey’s brown eyes are just there. And in the next scene, they’re back to that."

The revelation shocked many fans of the holiday classic.

"I JUST SCREAMED I NEVER SAW THIS AHAHAH," screamed one user.

WHAT'S YOUR FAVORITE HOLIDAY MOVIE? AMERICANS PRAISE THE ‘HOME ALONE’ FILMS AND ‘THE GRINCH,’ AMONG OTHERS

"Tbh it works pretty ok without the contacts lmao," another person said.

"No wonder he looks so different in that scene I can never understand why… now I know," said a third person.

According to a commenter, one reason for the change might have been due to Carrey, who loathed the green fur and body paint so much that he took his frustration out on the makeup department — forcing three-time Oscar nominee Kazuhiro Tsuji to quit the film.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tsuji later rejoined the production on the condition that Carrey behaves himself and the production promised to help him get his green card.