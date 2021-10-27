The Young Turks' Cenk Uygur urges progressives to 'VOTE NO' on spending bill: 'We have gotten nearly nothing!'

Cenk Uygur, the founder of progressive media outlet The Young Turks, is urging progressive lawmakers to vote against the reconciliation bill being debated on Capitol Hill.

There has been a major divide among Democrats, who have been struggling to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill as well as the multi-trillion-dollar social spending bill. It's been a political showdown between the progressive caucus in the House versus more moderate-leaning Democrats Joe Manchin, W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, Ariz., in the Senate.

AOC THREATENS ‘NO’ VOTE ON INFRASTRUCTURE IF DEMOCRATS DON'T PROVIDE SOCIAL SPENDING BILL TEXT

"There is nothing left for progressives in the reconciliation bill," Uygur declared on Tuesday. "If progressives in Congress vote yes and then do bullsh-- cheerleading for the corporate Democratic Party that gutted it, they will be met with a wall of skepticism and disdain. This bill is now trash. VOTE NO."

On Wednesday, Uygur doubled down amid reports that paid family leave was being stripped from bill

"Democrats drop paid family leave! This bill now SUCKS. Democrats are total losers. #VoteNo," Uygur tweeted.

RECONCILIATION BILL: PELOSI SCHEDULES HEARING DESPITE LACK OF BILL TEXT, FRAMEWORK: LIVE UPDATES

"If they pass this reconciliation bill completely crafted by President Joe Manchin and Vice President Kyrsten Sinema, then @JoeBiden's legacy is going to be getting owned by Joe Manchin. This is what weakness looks like. #VoteNo," he later wrote.

He went on to call out progressive lawmakers like Reps. Pramila Jayapal, and Ro Khanna, who've been spearheading negotiations on behalf of their caucus, as well as "Squad" members like Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, and Cori Bush amid his push to derail the reconciliation bill as it stands.

"No progressive in their right mind would vote for this gutted, abomination of a bill that doesn't even have paid family leave. We have gotten nearly nothing from this bill!" Uygur exclaimed. "It's important to know that we were in favor of this bill until it got eviscerated in the last couple of weeks. Then Pelosi tells everybody the other day to just cheerlead for it no matter what's in it. Unbearable."

Uygur added, "If progressives give in after nearly all of their priorities are taken out, they'll have no credibility for the rest of the Biden administration or until they have a new leader. What was the point of standing strong all the way to now if you're going to just give in at the end?"

Uygur's message may have been received as Ocasio-Cortez threatened a "no" vote on the infrastructure bill pending on what's included in the social spending bill.

"I don't see how ethically I can vote to increase U.S. climate emissions," Ocasio-Cortez said Wednesday, noting that a "framework" of President Biden's "Build Back Better" plan isn't enough detail to sway her vote on infrastructure. "We have had a framework for six months. We need text."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi , D-Calif., expressed optimism that the party was closing in on a deal in a letter to Democrats.

"As we have insisted, we are close to agreement on the priorities and the topline of the legislation, which can and must pass the House and Senate," Pelosi said in the letter. "At the same time, we are facing a crucial deadline for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework to pass."

