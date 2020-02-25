Young Turks founder Cenk Uygur says a union would hurt progressive outlet

Liberal host-turned-congressional hopeful Cenk Uygur reportedly urged staffers of his far-left news outlet, The Young Turks, not to unionize because it wouldn’t help a “smaller digital media company” despite the company's progressive views.

The HuffPost reported that a Feb 12 all-staff meeting was supposed to “deal with personnel matters” but things changed when a Twitter account claimed that The Young Turks employees intended to form a union. Uygur “urged employees not to do so, arguing that a union does not belong at a small, independent outlet like TYT,” the HuffPost reported, citing two employees who were in attendance.

“He said if there had been a union at the network it would not have grown the way it has,” HuffPost reporter Dave Jamieson wrote, noting that the staffers said Uygur became frustrated, “chastising an employee,” in the process.

Jamieson reported that the meeting “seemed to contradict the progressive, worker-first ethos that TYT broadcasts to its millions of lefty followers.”

Uygur, a former MSNBC host, didn’t deny the report and even granted an interview to the HuffPost. He told the liberal publication that he typically supports unions, but “worries a unionized workforce would bring new legal and bureaucratic costs that TYT can’t sustain” and downplayed claims he chastised a staffer.

“The reality is we’re in a precarious position… We’re in a digital media landscape where almost no one makes money or is sustainable,” Uygur told HuffPost.

“For a smaller digital media company, those are absolutely real considerations. It doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have a union. Everyone should know the full context ... If folks say they don’t believe we’re in a precarious position, OK. And that’s their decision to make,” Uygur said.

The Young Turks did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

Uygur launched a bid last year to take over California's 25th Congressional District seat left vacant by Democratic Rep. Katie Hill, who resigned amid multiple sex scandals. He has said the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees encouraged his employees to unionize because of political motives after the group endorsed his primary opponent, Christy Smith.

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Uygur and the verified Twitter account for The Young Turks have also attempted to clarify the situation on social media. The Young Turks sent a lengthy thread on Monday asking for an immediate secret ballot to confirm majority support for the union.

