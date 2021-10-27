Infrastructure bill: Biden spending bill to include $500B toward climate action: LIVE UPDATES
Ron Klain said the spending bill would mark a 'historic investment' toward Biden’s goal of cutting carbon emissions
incoming update…
Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, joined "Your World With Neil Cavuto" on Tuesday and spoke about who will end up paying for President Biden's spending bill.
"Everybody is going to end up having to pay for this if they get to finally figure out what's going to be in it, and how they want to pay for it," he said. "But everyone's going to get hit one way or the other through higher taxes, through higher debt for our nation and through the punishing-- the most punishing taxable-- which is inflation, which is hurting people today when they go to buy groceries or gas, when they go to heat their home."
The Biden administration is pushing lawmakers to include more than $500 billion in funding toward climate-friendly energy practices in the Democrat-backed social spending bill, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain confirmed on Tuesday.
Klain said the spending bill would mark a "historic investment" toward Biden’s goal of cutting carbon emissions. The $500 billion toward climate initiatives would constitute a significant chunk of the spending bill, which is expected to cost approximately $2 trillion, depending on the outcome of ongoing negotiations.
Click here for the entire story
Live Coverage begins here