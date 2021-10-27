Infrastructure bill: Biden spending bill to include $500B toward climate action: LIVE UPDATES

Barrasso says everybody is going to end up having to pay for Biden spending bill

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, joined "Your World With Neil Cavuto" on Tuesday and spoke about who will end up paying for President Biden's spending bill.

"Everybody is going to end up having to pay for this if they get to finally figure out what's going to be in it, and how they want to pay for it," he said. "But everyone's going to get hit one way or the other through higher taxes, through higher debt for our nation and through the punishing-- the most punishing taxable-- which is inflation, which is hurting people today when they go to buy groceries or gas, when they go to heat their home."