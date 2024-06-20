'The View' unloads on Louisiana law mandating Ten Commandments in classrooms: 'Get out of my school!'

"The View" co-hosts criticized a new Louisiana law that requires the Ten Commandments to be displayed in classrooms across the state and took aim at Christians supporting former President Trump.

"They want to post this in schools, I say post it at Mar-a-Lago and put a picture of Stormy Daniels right next to it," co-host Joy Behar said. "He [Trump] has broken 11 commandments, and there’s a wait list. I mean, this guy has gone above and beyond and yet these so-called Christians are going to vote for him."

Under the legislation, H.B. 71, a poster-sized display of the Ten Commandments in "large, easily readable font" is required in all public classrooms, from kindergartens to state-funded universities.

"This bothers me to no end, because I grew up, and you were allowed to believe how you believed. It wasn’t really stuff you discussed with other people. You had your beliefs, you had your religious thing, and if you weren’t religious, nobody knew," co-host Whoopi Goldberg said. "I don’t understand why you’re telling me you’re concerned about children learning things. One of the things that you don’t seem to understand is, I have the same respect for my child that I have for yours. I’m not asking you to believe what I believe. I’m not asking your kid to believe what I believe. Public school is public school."

"If you want your child to have a religious education, send them to a religious school. There’s nothing stopping you. Get out of my pocket, get out of my body and get out of my school," Goldberg added, clarifying that she had no issues with religion.

She said Louisiana was playing a "very dangerous game."

Co-host Sunny Hostin warned that Gov. Jeff Landry was hoping the Supreme Court would side with him and overturn previous rulings on similar laws it found unconstitutional. The Republican said he "can't wait to be sued."

"I think what he is banking on is this reactive, very partisan Supreme Court will overturn precedent and say, now, this is okay. And we should be very afraid of that because we’re now in upside-down world where you have a precedent from this century saying you cannot do that anywhere," Hostin said.

Hostin warned that everyone should be "scared."

Co-host Sara Haines also said the law was concerning.

"This would be concerning because, unlike abortion, which was decided as a right to privacy and became a precedent over time, this is literally the establishment cause of the First Amendment, it is why this country was born, to allow for that religious freedom," she said. "This would be concerning for me."

