'Education freedom fighter' Gov. Jeff Landry makes Louisiana the 11th state to pass universal school choice

Louisiana became the 11th state to sign a universal school choice bill into law, joining a wave of red states that passed such legislation.

Republican Gov. Jeff Landry on Wednesday signed into law the Louisiana Giving All True Opportunity to Rise Program, also known as the GATOR scholarship.

"Governor Jeff Landry is an education freedom fighter," American Federation For Children Senior Fellow Corey DeAngelis told Fox News Digital.

"His unwavering leadership makes Louisiana the 11th state to go all-in on school choice. Republicans like Mr. Landry are helping the GOP cement itself as the Parents Party. Red states are engaging in friendly competition to empower all families with education freedom," he added.

The school choice program would create a state education savings account for low-income families starting in 2025. Parents can use the money to send their children to private school.

The Education Savings Account is a school choice model that enables parents to use public funds to cover a variety of education expenses, including private school tuition, instructional materials and homeschooling costs.

While other states have passed universal school choice legislation, Louisiana’s bill will have a phased-in approach in terms of eligibility.

According to the bill, during the first phase, students must come from a family with a total income at or below 250% of the federal poverty line, but eligibility will eventually extend universally.

The signing of the GATOR scholarship bill comes after six Louisiana Democrats bucked their party by supporting the measure in April.

One of the lawmakers acknowledged the risk of major push-back from his Democrat counterparts for supporting the measure.

"I know the political ramifications for me for voting for this bill," Louisiana Democratic State Rep. Jason Hughes said on the House chamber floor.

Hughes was the only Democrat to vote for the bill that passed the Louisiana Appropriations Committee before it was sent to the House floor.

Democrats have historically voted against school choice measures, with one reason being that teachers unions , who oppose school choice, heavily donate to them.

After passing the House chamber floor by a supermajority 71-32 vote, the bill passed the Senate on May 30th by a 23-14 vote. The measure was primed to be signed into law as Landry had previously made a "pledge" to enact school choice legislation into law.

"Louisiana lawmakers should be applauded for enacting the Louisiana GATOR Scholarship program, which will dramatically expand education freedom and choice in the Pelican State," Jason Bedrick of the Heritage Foundation told Fox News Digital.

"The Louisiana GATOR Scholarship will replace the state’s limited and over-regulated voucher program with a well-designed education savings account policy that will give all Louisiana families the freedom and flexibility to customize their child’s education."

The Bayou State joined a wave of red states passing school choice legislation, with Arizona beginning the phenomenon in 2022.