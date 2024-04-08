Whoopi Goldberg says abortion isn't included in the Ten Commandments: 'It’s you, your doctor, and God'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg said Monday that abortion was not included in the Ten Commandments and argued it couldn't be included under "Thou shalt not kill."

The co-hosts were discussing former President Trump's abortion stance, which he posted to social media on Monday. Trump explicitly affirmed his support for in vitro fertilization (IVF) and emphasized his support for states determining their own laws for abortion so long as there are exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother.

"No one is obligated to have an abortion. You never have to have one, and I hope no one ever has to have one," Goldberg said. "I want to make sure that if you decide this is what you need to do, I’m going to get behind you because I don’t know your life, and if you say this is what you need, that’s what I’m going to do."

Goldberg offered a range between 50 weeks and 75,000 weeks and argued it was nobody's business.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG CLASHES WITH NANCY MACE OVER ABORTION DURING ‘THE VIEW’

"It’s you, your doctor, and God. That’s who you have to be conversational to, and it’s not mentioned in the big ten, I’m just going to say," she continued, referring to the Ten Commandments.

Hostin agreed, but said evangelical Christians would apply it to "thou shalt not kill."

"I think ‘thou shall not kill’ cannot be used as the block because we allow wars all the time," Goldberg said.

Hostin, who is personally opposed to abortion but doesn't favor its abolition as a matter of policy, noted the existence of the death penalty and said, "we allow guns."

WHERE AMERICANS STAND ON ABORTION IN OUR LATEST FOX NEWS POLL

"So there is some conversation to be had there, so either thou shall not kill for everybody, and everything, or we have to talk about all the things you and I have to do," Goldberg continued.

Trump said Monday that abortion legislation belonged to the states.

"The states will determine by vote, or legislation, or perhaps both, and whatever they decide must be the law of the land – in this case, the law of the state," Trump said in a video posted to social media. "Many states will be different. Many states will have a different number of weeks…at the end of the day it is all about the will of the people."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Co-host Joy Behar drew a comparison to immigrants flooding different U.S. cities during the segment.

"They're worried about immigrants coming into these cities. Wait until these women start going into cities that allow abortion. It’s going to be flooded with women, watch," Behar said, as co-host Sara Haines clarified and added, "you mean when they relocate."

"If they can even get out of their state because these women don't even have money to leave Texas or whatever to come to New York," she continued.