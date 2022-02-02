'The View' criticizes Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch instead of addressing Whoopi Goldberg suspension

The cast of ABC's liberal daytime gabfest "The View," avoided addressing co-host Whoopi Goldberg's suspension Tuesday, following her claim earlier this week that the Holocaust was "not about race," and instead used the opening segment of the show to criticize conservative Supreme Court justices.

Host Joy Behar noted shortly that Goldberg would be back in two weeks before delving into the discussion about Neil Gorsuch addressing the Federalist Society.

Goldberg's suspension was announced Tuesday night by ABC News.

Goldberg made the claim on Monday's episode and argued that, rather than race, the Holocaust was actually about "man's inhumanity to man," despite the systematic killing of an estimated six million Jews that the Nazis viewed as racially inferior.

"These are two White groups of people," Goldberg pointedly said as her co-hosts pushed back on her claims.

Goldberg was pilloried online for her take, as German leader at the time Adolf Hitler believed in a "master race" and attempted the complete elimination of the Jewish race in Europe.

She issued an apology Monday night on Twitter, telling followers she should have said the Holocaust was about both race and "man's inhumanity to man."

"On today's show, I said the Holocaust ‘is not about race, but about man’s inhumanity to man.' I should have said it is about both," Goldberg wrote. "As Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League shared, ‘The Holocaust was about the Nazi's systematic annihilation of the Jewish people - who they deemed to be an inferior race.' I stand corrected."