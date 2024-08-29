Harris campaign refuses to sign off on muted mic debate rules: Still 'in discussions' with ABC

The Harris campaign says it won't sign off on the rules for the upcoming ABC News presidential debate over the microphones being muted.

The Sept. 10 debate was supposed to maintain the same guidelines previously agreed upon by the Biden and Trump campaigns, which included that mics be muted outside of speaking time.

However, the Harris campaign claims the rules are still not set and it is in negotiations with ABC.

"Our latest understanding is that even though Trump said Monday he would be fine with an unmuted mic, his handlers don’t trust him to spar live with VP Harris and are asking ABC to ignore Trump’s comments and keep the mics muted or else they will back out of the debate for a third time," Harris spokesperson Brian Fallon wrote on X Thursday.

The post continued, "We have been asked to accede to Trump’s handlers’ wishes on this point for the sake of preserving the debate. We find the Trump’s team’s stance to be weak, and remain in discussions with ABC on the final rules."

Fallon later responded to an X post from CNN correspondent Hadas Gold who reported, "Harris campaign says they've been asked to let it go on the mics so the debate can go on. Don't seem to be doing that. Per a formal list of debate rules ABC sent out, mics would be muted and largely mirror the CNN rules."

"The memo sent by ABC is a draft set of rules that both campaigns need to sign off on and indicate agreement. We have not done so because we think both candidates have expressed a clear desire to have hot mics. Not clear why Trump staff is overruling their principal, who should be capable of making up his own mind," Fallon insisted.

He added, "Can confirm this is the only remaining sticking point between the two sides."

Senior Trump advisor Jason Miller contradicted this response in a comment to Fox News Digital.

"The ABC debate rules are set and finalized. Kamala Harris’ lackeys are simply trying to preserve their excuse for backing out of the debate in case the CNN interview with Dana Bash goes poorly," Miller said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris campaign, while ABC News declined to comment on the matter.

After President Biden dropped out of the race, the Harris campaign insisted on moving forward with the previously agreed upon ABC presidential debate. However, weeks after Trump acquiesced, the Harris campaign began trying to change the rules to make the microphones live throughout the event.

Though Trump has expressed openness to the idea, both he and his campaign have attacked the Harris campaign for suddenly demanding changes.

"The deal was that we keep the same rules, now all of a sudden they want to make a change in the rules," Trump said Monday.

"It doesn’t matter to me, I’d rather have it probably on, but the agreement was that it would be the same as it was last time, in that case it was muted," Trump continued. "I didn’t like it the last time, but it worked out fine."

Miller told Fox News Digital on Monday, "The Harris camp, after having already agreed to the CNN rules, asked for a seated debate, with notes, and opening statements. We said no changes to the agreed upon rules. If Kamala Harris isn’t smart enough to repeat the messaging points her handlers want her to memorize, that’s their problem."

He continued, "This seems to be a pattern for the Harris campaign. They won’t allow Harris to do interviews, they won’t allow her to do press conferences, and now they want to give her a cheat-sheet for the debate. My guess is that they’re looking for a way to get out of any debate with President Trump."

