'The View' hosts fret over Twitter after Musk reinstates Trump: 'Just leave him out of it'

"The View" hosts panicked over former President Donald Trump's possible return to Twitter on Monday after billionaire Elon Musk reinstated his account.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said she regretted not voting "resoundingly no" on Musk's Twitter poll asking users to vote on Trump's return.

"Every producer backstage was, like, ‘I wish I had voted in the Elon poll, because I saw him tweet it,’ and I didn’t vote either when I saw him reinstate Trump, and I’m regretting I didn’t vote resoundingly as a no. So my prediction on this, we’ve talked about this before. I think Trump has no self-control. Even though I think it’s contractually obligated to first post on Truth Social before Twitter, he’ll be back on in a matter of time. He can’t help but be in the spotlight and be talked about," she said.

Musk polled Twitter users on Friday about whether to reinstate Trump's Twitter account. Over 15 million users voted on the poll, and a slim majority picked "yes."

Co-host Sunny Hostin said Twitter was a "hellscape" now and that Trump's presence would not make a difference.

"Like, who cares about him at this point? I think that he should be, like, Candyman or Beetlejuice. And you don’t say his name three times, just leave him out of it because I think he wants attention, like you mentioned, more than anything else," she said.

Hostin said Twitter was "scaring" her.

"Now it’s just people that are hiding with their keyboard courage and their thuggery behind these, like, little masks of cats and stuff and they’re just being mean," Hostin continued.

Co-host Sara Haines called Twitter a "digital rage room."

"So I think the fact that [Trump]’s on, he has lost some of his — the people that were listening. I think now there are other candidates coming up that offer people an off-ramp that believe some of the — well, he doesn’t have a lot of conservative beliefs, but old school conservatives," Haines continued.

Hostin also appeared worried that the "head of trust and safety" at Twitter had resigned.

"I don’t know, and especially in terms of Twitter, the guy who just resigned was the head of trust and safety," she said. "He just resigned. That’s not a good sign."

Trump's account was reinstated on Saturday after Musk had posted the poll, but the former president has said he does not see a reason for returning.