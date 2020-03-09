‘The View’ host Joy Behar slams 'menace' Trump, GOP over coronavirus: ‘Our government is screwing up’

“The View” slammed President Trump for his managing of the coronavirus on Monday, with co-host Joy Behar calling him a “menace to the world.”

Observers on both sides of the political aisle have accused the other side of politicizing the coronavirus outbreak in recent days and the ABC News daytime talk show was no exception. Co-host Whoopi Goldberg started the segment by noting that more cases have popped up around America and various public events have been canceled as a result.

“But, apparently, the White House, pearl clutch, can’t seem to get their story straight,” Goldberg said as she pretended to gasp.

“The View” then aired clips of Trump speaking at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters on Friday about the coronavirus outbreak. Trump had said that he didn’t want infected passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship to get off-board because it would increase the number of infected people – and the panel didn’t appreciate his remarks.

“When the numbers go up, it makes him look bad,” Behar said. “They’d go on land and that makes the numbers go up. That makes him look bad, the stock market reacts and he’s worried about his presidency.”

Behar then said despite warnings to remain calm, she hasn’t been calm “since he got into office.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin was next to chime in, saying the “mixed messages” are what is so alarming.

“First, it was, ‘We have everything under control,’ then it was, ‘There are very few cases and this will be contained in a few weeks or a few months,’” Hostin said. “For me at least, we’re getting a trickling bit of information and it seems to be very different and, um, conflicting information. And I think when you are suspicious of the information that your government is giving you, that leads to this sort of fear that I think we’re seeing.”

Behar declared that the government is supposed to protect citizens from this type of situation.

“Republicans like to say, ‘We have small government, we only want small government,’ well this is what government does… this is exactly the function of government and our government is screwing up,” Behar said. “Remember that at Election Day.

“This man is a menace to the world,” Behar said.