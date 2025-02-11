‘The View’ host Joy Behar lectures Dems to ‘get off your butts’ and ‘ambush’ the airwaves to counter Trump

"The View" co-host Joy Behar called on Democrats to flood the airwaves by calling in to news shows, including their ABC talk show, to speak out against President Donald Trump.

"Remember when Trump used to call in constantly, he was on this show, Barbara [Walters] interviewed him, and he called in on 'Morning Joe.' That is what they should be doing. Every time, they should be ambushing the airwaves, the Democrats, get off your butts and start doing it," Behar said.

Behar also suggested Democrats needed their own version of Trump as members of the party continue to determine the best way forward. The co-hosts discussed whether Democratic leaders needed to be more provocative to gain traction with voters.

"It seems to be that you need a candidate that's like Trump on the left. Somebody who speaks the vernacular. He comes out there and might as well say I got a hemorrhoid today, and they like it. Because it’s real," she said. "They need something like that."

Sunny Hostin chimed in and said, "I hope not," and Whoopi Goldberg argued that Democrats were speaking out against the president, citing Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., as well as some other members of the party.

"Not to media bash, but, you know, people keep saying, well, why aren’t we hearing from people? It’s not that we’re not hearing from Democrats. They’re out there. Jasmine Crockett is out there, AOC is out there, people are out, Chuck Schumer. We see Chuck Schumer. You’re not getting the coverage because to them, they’re boring," Goldberg said.

"People are doing what they can do. They have a very slim minority, and they're doing what they can and they’re as vocal as they can be, but if you’re not getting the information, and you're not getting it the way you used to get all kinds of information, it's hard to back through," she added.

Goldberg also asked Behar for examples of Democrats who should be calling into the news and doing interviews.

Behar said former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas are good messengers for the party.

Goldberg insisted, "I'm telling you, they're out there doing it."

Behar then demanded Democrats to call into "The View" as they speak.