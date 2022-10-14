Behar says it's ‘depressing’ Republicans may win House, urges reporters sow skepticism about GOP with voters

During Friday's episode of "The View," co-host Joy Behar had a somewhat tense exchange with ABC News political director Rick Klein after he predicted that Republicans would win a majority in the House of Representatives in the upcoming midterm elections and noted that his reporters have found voters are mostly concerned about the economy.

Frustrated with the assessment, Behar pressed Klein, asking him if ABC’s reporters push back against voters they talk to and provide some skepticism that Republicans have the solutions for the economy they promise.

Towards the beginning of Klein’s appearance, Behar already seemed to be in a negative mood. As co-host Ana Navarro engaged Klein, telling him that "117 election deniers," GOP incumbents and candidates, are "considered shoe-ins for House seats," Behar sighed and said, "God. That’s depressing."

'THE VIEW' HOST JOY BEHAR JOKES HERSCHEL WALKER MAY HAVE SUFFERED A STROKE LIKE FETTERMAN

Navarro then asked Klein his midterm predictions, and his answer didn’t seem to lighten Behar’s attitude.

He began by admitting that the House looks like it will go to Republicans. "Look, I think it’s very difficult for Democrats to keep the House. They got a shot of enthusiasm, momentum after the Dobbs decision overturning Roe V. Wade. It’s hard to maintain that."

He added that the economy has taken the focus off of that momentum. "Our reporters are talking to people every day for ‘Power Trip,’" he said, referencing an ABC News election docuseries. "They’re hearing, ‘Look, I’m worried about gas, I’m worried about prices, I’m worried about just basically keeping things together in my life.’"

Klein added, "And right now I think the House, you know, probably flips to the Republicans."

Though he claimed, "The Senate’s another story," later adding, "I think Democrats are slightly favored, based on candidate quality – based on the people they have."

Incredulous at the idea of the GOP taking the House, Behar confronted Klein, asking, "When your reporters say, you know, you tell me they’re [voters] worried about gas, they’re worried about this, they’re worried about that, do the reporters follow up and say, ‘Do you think the Republicans will be able to fix these things?’"

'THE VIEW' HOSTS SLAM NBC REPORTER WHO INTERVIEWED FETTERMAN: SHE'S NOT A 'NEUROSURGEON'

Klein replied, "We’re not looking to have arguments with voters but we do wanna know where…"

Behar cut him off, saying, "It’s a follow-up question, not an argument."

Jokingly, Klein asked Behar, "You want the job? You want a job? We’ll send you out there right now, Joy!"

Undeterred, she repeated, "It’s not an argument, it’s a follow-up question. How do you think the other party will solve these problems because they have nothing? I’ve seen nothing."

Klein kept his humor, telling Behar, "You got a permanent invitation from the team."