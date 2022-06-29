Expand / Collapse search
Capitol Protests
Published

Cassidy Hutchinson reaction: January 6 committee again pushes former WH Counsel Pat Cipollone to testify

Aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified that Pat Cipollone sought to stop former President Trump from visiting the US Capitol

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Former White House aide testifies before January 6 panel in last-minute hearing Video

Former White House aide testifies before January 6 panel in last-minute hearing

Congressional correspondent Aishah Hasnie reports on Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House aide to President Trump, testifying before the January 6 committee on 'Special Report.'

Rep. Liz Cheney is once again requesting a member of former President Donald Trump's White House team to take the stand and testify at the Jan. 6 committee hearings.

Cheney, one of the few Republicans on the committee, has been leading the charge to get White House counsel Pat Cipollone to testify at the hearings.

Cipollone has been characterized as a major player in the behind-the-scenes discussions within the Trump team as the chaos unfolded, including in Tuesday testimony from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson.

"As we heard yesterday, WH counsel Pat Cippollone [sic] had significant concerns [regarding] Trump’s Jan 6 activities," Cheney said of the hearings on social media.

TRUMP LUNGED AT SECRET SERVICE AGENT WHO SAID HE COULDN'T GO TO CAPITOL ON JANUARY 6, SAYS FORMER AIDE: LIVE UPDATES

"It’s time for Mr. Cippollone to testify on the record," she continued. "Any concerns he has about the institutional interests of his prior office are outweighed by the need for his testimony."

FILE - White House Counsel Pat Cipollone exits the U.S. Capitol after meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on December 12, 2019 in Washington, DC.

FILE - White House Counsel Pat Cipollone exits the U.S. Capitol after meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on December 12, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Hutchinson testified that Cipollone was present at the White House as Trump refused to break up the protests. She also testified that Cipollone warned against Trump going to the U.S. Capitol with protesters.

As the rioters breached the Capitol, Cipollone spoke sharply to Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, according to Hutchinson's testimony.

"He doesn’t want to do anything, Pat," Meadows said, according to Hutchinson, a former Meadows aide. 

"Mark, something needs to be done. People are going to die and the blood’s going to be on your f****** hands," Cipollone replied, according to Hutchinson.

FILE - In this July 27, 2021 file photo, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wy., listens to testimony from Washington Metropolitan Police Department Officer Daniel Hodges during the House select committee hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill in Washington. 

FILE - In this July 27, 2021 file photo, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wy., listens to testimony from Washington Metropolitan Police Department Officer Daniel Hodges during the House select committee hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill in Washington.  (Jim Bourg/Pool via AP, File)

Trump denied some of Hutchinson's allegations in a series of 12 posts on his Truth Social networking app. The former president said she is "A Total Phony!!!" and called the January 6 Committee "a Kangaroo Court."

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

