'The View' guest declares hosts are 'exhausted' by Hunter Biden talk after plea deal falls apart

"The View" co-hosts were all "exhausted" by their Hunter Biden discussions, guest host Rachel Lindsay claimed on Thursday after his plea agreement fell apart in the courtroom on Wednesday.

"I think we’re all exhausted about talking about Hunter Biden and I feel like yesterday was probably a field day for a lot of Republicans. It was like Christmas morning because it plays into the conspiracy theories that they have about Hunter Biden," Lindsay claimed.

She said Hunter Biden's lawyers were right to make sure they were "secure" on whether the investigation into the president's son was still ongoing.

Co-host Sara Haines said she was glad the deal had fallen through but said it was "rich" coming from the GOP.

JOE BIDEN’S 2020 HUNTER NARRATIVE IS ‘HARDER TO MAKE NOW,’ NEW YORK TIMES REPORTER ADMITS

"I don’t know how this got all the way to court with that not being sussed out because literally the prosecution was like, no, we didn’t promise you immunity going forward and they’re like, wait, we thought you did. Oh ok, I guess you guys need to talk. Like I don’t know how that happens. I wouldn’t have wanted immunity passed out like that though, so I was kind of glad it fell through because there was no transparency. If you're making promises to things that may or may not happen and saying but you are not going to be held accountable. But I think it’s rich hearing some of the GOP, though, say up there, he’s getting a sweetheart deal. Yeah, well, the law is stepping in here," Haines previously said.

Linsday said she disagreed with Haines.

"The Whistleblowers are saying there is more there," Haines said. "What I'm saying is if there's more there, I would want to know."

"They've been saying that," Lindsay added.

‘THE VIEW'S' ANA NAVARRO DEFENDS HUNTER BIDEN ‘SCANDAL’ AS 'THE STORY OF A FATHER'S LOVE'

"It's seven years, come on," co-host Whoopi Goldberg said.

Lindsay said it wasn't going to stop and co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin noted an argument from Democratic IRS whistleblower Joseph Ziegler.

"There was an IRS whistleblower who came forward, a registered Democrat who said he, at times, raised flags about his taxes within the IRS and was basically swept aside. He did challenge David Weiss, who I would mention is a Trump appointed prosecutor in this. There is something there worth investigating. I’m for him being thoroughly investigated. It does not need to be in Congress. That is a waste of taxpayer dollars. Let the Department of Justice do it. I don’t mind a special counsel either," Griffin said.

Goldberg then argued that the only thing we didn't know about Hunter Biden was "his underwear size."

Lindsay wondered why nothing has "connected" after Griffin asked the hosts if they new he took a "$5 million loan from the Mayor of Moscow's wife," and said, "that's corrupt."

"They're trying to connect the dots and the dots aren't dotting," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP