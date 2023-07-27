Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

'The View' guest declares hosts are 'exhausted' by Hunter Biden talk after plea deal falls apart

Co-host Sara Haines said she was 'glad' the deal fell through

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
close
'The View' guest declares hosts are 'exhausted' by Hunter Biden talk after plea deal falls apart Video

'The View' guest declares hosts are 'exhausted' by Hunter Biden talk after plea deal falls apart

"The View" guest host Rachel Lindsay said the hosts were all "exhausted" by the Hunter Biden discussion on Thursday and accused the GOP of promoting "conspiracy theories" about him. 

"The View" co-hosts were all "exhausted" by their Hunter Biden discussions, guest host Rachel Lindsay claimed on Thursday after his plea agreement fell apart in the courtroom on Wednesday. 

"I think we’re all exhausted about talking about Hunter Biden and I feel like yesterday was probably a field day for a lot of Republicans. It was like Christmas morning because it plays into the conspiracy theories that they have about Hunter Biden," Lindsay claimed.  

She said Hunter Biden's lawyers were right to make sure they were "secure" on whether the investigation into the president's son was still ongoing. 

Co-host Sara Haines said she was glad the deal had fallen through but said it was "rich" coming from the GOP. 

"The View" hosts

"The View" co-hosts "exhausted" by Hunter Biden talk, guest host Rachel Lindsay claims. 

JOE BIDEN’S 2020 HUNTER NARRATIVE IS ‘HARDER TO MAKE NOW,’ NEW YORK TIMES REPORTER ADMITS 

"I don’t know how this got all the way to court with that not being sussed out because literally the prosecution was like, no, we didn’t promise you immunity going forward and they’re like, wait, we thought you did. Oh ok, I guess you guys need to talk. Like I don’t know how that happens. I wouldn’t have wanted immunity passed out like that though, so I was kind of glad it fell through because there was no transparency. If you're making promises to things that may or may not happen and saying but you are not going to be held accountable. But I think it’s rich hearing some of the GOP, though, say up there, he’s getting a sweetheart deal. Yeah, well, the law is stepping in here," Haines previously said. 

Linsday said she disagreed with Haines. 

"The Whistleblowers are saying there is more there," Haines said. "What I'm saying is if there's more there, I would want to know." 

"They've been saying that," Lindsay added. 

Hunter Biden leaves court

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, departs the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building on July 26, 2023 in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges in a deal with prosecutors to avoid prosecution on an additional gun charge. However, the federal judge overseeing the case unexpectedly delayed Biden’s plea deal and deferred her decision until more information is put forth by both the prosecution and the defense. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

‘THE VIEW'S' ANA NAVARRO DEFENDS HUNTER BIDEN ‘SCANDAL’ AS 'THE STORY OF A FATHER'S LOVE'

"It's seven years, come on," co-host Whoopi Goldberg said.

Lindsay said it wasn't going to stop and co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin noted an argument from Democratic IRS whistleblower Joseph Ziegler

"There was an IRS whistleblower who came forward, a registered Democrat who said he, at times, raised flags about his taxes within the IRS and was basically swept aside. He did challenge David Weiss, who I would mention is a Trump appointed prosecutor in this. There is something there worth investigating. I’m for him being thoroughly investigated. It does not need to be in Congress. That is a waste of taxpayer dollars. Let the Department of Justice do it. I don’t mind a special counsel either," Griffin said. 

Joe Ziegler

Joe Ziegler, Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Whistleblower X, testifies before the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability during a hearing regarding the criminal investigation into the Bidens, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on July 19, 2023. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Goldberg then argued that the only thing we didn't know about Hunter Biden was "his underwear size."

Lindsay wondered why nothing has "connected" after Griffin asked the hosts if they new he took a "$5 million loan from the Mayor of Moscow's wife," and said, "that's corrupt."

"They're trying to connect the dots and the dots aren't dotting," she said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit http://foxnews.com/media

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.