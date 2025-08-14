'The View' co-host urges Gloria Gaynor to turn down her Kennedy Center honor because of Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro pleaded with musical icon Gloria Gaynor Thursday to reject her upcoming Kennedy Center award because it will be bestowed by President Donald Trump.

In a post on Instagram, the political commentator shared how she once met the "I Will Survive" singer at a concert and Gaynor gifted Navarro a keychain that belted out her famous song.

"Let’s just say, during first Trump term, I pressed it til it ran out of batteries," the anti-Trump commentator wrote. She then expressed her displeasure that Gaynor would be honored at an event hosted by the president.

"Yesterday, Trump announced he picked her to receive a Kennedy Center Honor, which he plans to host. Look, the woman is a goddess and deserves all the flowers that come her way. But I wish she wouldn’t accept an award from the hands of a man who has attacked the rights and history of women, people of color and LGBTQ," she wrote.

‘I WILL SURVIVE’ SINGER GLORIA GAYNOR SAYS IT'S A ‘MISCONCEPTION’ SHE'S A FEMINIST

"The gay community, in particular, helped turn her signature song into an anthem. Trump is a stain on the prestige and significance of the KCH. Don’t do it, Gloria!" Navarro pleaded.

On Wednesday, Trump, the new Kennedy Center Chairman of the Board, announced the list of entertainers who will receive awards at the 48th annual Kennedy Center Honors in December.

Gaynor joins country legend George Strait, rock band KISS, Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone, and English actor Michael Crawford as the honorees this year.

A rep for Gaynor told Fox News Digital after the announcement Wednesday that she was "beyond blessed and honored to be receiving this award."

TRUMP AND MELANIA TO HEADLINE POWER-PLAYER PACKED KENNEDY CENTER OPENING NIGHT

"My hope is that in accepting this honor, I can continue with the inspirational phenomenon that began with ‘I Will Survive.’ Sharing my music and art on a global level to provide encouragement, hope, empowerment, inspiration, understanding, and unity is the core of my purpose," a rep for Gaynor shared with Fox News Digital after Trump’s announcement.

"I’ve always focused on a creative path that will help others and I hope that being awarded the Kennedy Center honor will help me continue this legacy."

Gaynor’s team has not publicly addressed Navarro's comments and did not return Fox News Digital's request for comment Thursday.

Trump will host the annual awards show after his overhaul of the Washington, D.C., performing arts center in February.

Shortly into his second term, Trump fired several Kennedy Center board members, including the president and Chairman of the Board, and replaced them with pro-Trump figures, who then named the president as chair.

KENNEDY CENTER DIRECTOR ENCOURAGES REPUBLICAN ATTENDANCE, SAYS 'EVERYONE IS WELCOME'

In a February post on Truth Social announcing the changes, Trump vowed to make the performing arts center "great again," by removing board members who did not share his administration's "vision for a Golden Age in arts and culture." Trump said that drag shows "targeting" children were one example of programming at the Kennedy Center that would end under his leadership.

His actions stirred backlash in the theater and film world, with multiple entertainers, including showrunner Shonda Rhimes, singer Renée Fleming, and actress Issa Rae, resigning from their roles at the Kennedy Center or canceling upcoming performances at the venue in protest.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP