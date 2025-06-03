Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump and Melania to headline power-player packed Kennedy Center opening night

The president has famously played songs from 'Les Misérables' at his rallies and events

Brooke Singman
Published
EXCLUSIVE: President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance will attend the opening night of the musical "Les Misérables" at the Kennedy Center next week, Fox News Digital has learned.

"Les Misérables," one of the longest-running shows in Broadway and West End history, will have its opening night at the Kennedy Center on June 11. 

Donald Trump

President Donald Trump at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images)

GRENELL DEVELOPING 'COMMON SENSE' PLAN TO TURN KENNEDY CENTER FINANCIALS AROUND

"I love the songs, I love the play," Trump told Fox News Digital Tuesday. "I think it’s great — we may extend it."  

The president has famously played songs from "Les Misérables" at his rallies and events. 

Second Lady Usha Vance, Vice President JD Vance, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participate in the departure ceremony for outgoing United States President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden

From left to right, second lady Usha Vance, Vice President JD Vance, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will attend the opening night of the musical "Les Misérables" at the Kennedy Center next week. (Chris Kleponis/Pool via Reuters )

"The Kennedy Center is coming back," the president told Fox News Digital. "It was not properly taken care of and we are taking it back and we are going to turn it back into something great." 

Ric Grenell

Richard Grenell is the president of the Kennedy Center. (Getty Images)

Kennedy Center President Richard Grennell told Fox News Digital that "'Les Misérables' is proving to be a huge hit." 

"Opening night is going to be electric," Grennell told Fox News Digital.  

KENNEDY CENTER DIRECTOR ENCOURAGES REPUBLICAN ATTENDANCE, SAYS 'EVERYONE IS WELCOME'

Kennedy Center officials told Fox News Digital that there will be a red carpet for opening night and that select members of the media will be invited to attend. Officials also said that attendees of the opening-night performance will be encouraged to walk the red carpet. 

Meanwhile, Kennedy Center officials told Fox News Digital that the first two weeks of the performance are nearly sold out, exceeding $3 million in ticket sales at the box office and exceeding the typical sales timeline.

Kennedy Center

Then-President Barack Obama and then-first lady Michelle Obama stand as the national anthem is played during the Kennedy Center Honors event at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., in 2011. (Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images)

"We expect sales to exceed all expectations, surpassing the previously defined goals," a Kennedy Center spokesperson told Fox News Digital. 

Meanwhile, sources told Fox News Digital that the president is committed to revitalizing the Kennedy Center, with some suggesting it should eventually be renamed "the Trump–Kennedy Center." 

The Kennedy Center has two affiliates — the National Symphony Orchestra and the Washington National Opera. The new leadership team is currently working on business plans with its affiliates to ensure the Kennedy Center has larger endowments and "greater sustainability."

