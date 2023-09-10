Biden staff abruptly end press conference while Biden is answering questions

President Biden's press conference abruptly ended on Sunday after a member of his team appeared to announce the end of questions while the president was still speaking to reporters.

The president delivered remarks in Hanoi, Vietnam following the G20 summit in New Delhi, India.

While the president was answering a question, someone was heard speaking over the president, saying, "thank you everybody," before ending the press conference.

The president also said thank you before he started wandering off-stage. CNN reported Sunday that White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was the one who ended the president's remarks.

The president took five questions from reporters and concluded by telling everyone that he was "going to bed."

However, the president appeared to linger and CNN's Jeremy Diamond asked him about whether he was "putting the US’s strategic interests above those of human rights."

Diamond discussed the exchange on CNN shortly after.

"Vietnam in particular has a poor record as it relates to any political dissent. They are the third-largest jailer of journalists in the world. And the president said, I don’t put anything above human rights. And he said that he has raised issues of human rights with every leader he has met with, including today with the Vietnamese general secretary," Diamond said on CNN.

Biden also ignored a question about being "worried" over his son, Hunter Biden, being indicted as he walked away from the podium.

He repeated the phrase "lying, dog-faced pony soldier" to describe those who don't believe in "global warming" during his remarks as well.

"Well, there’s a lot of lying, dog-faced pony soldiers out there about — about global warming, but not anymore. All of a sudden, they’re all realizing it’s a problem. And there’s nothing like seeing the light," he said while answering a question about there being no agreement at the G20 Summit with regard to fossil fuels.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.