'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin says pro-lifers hypocritical if they have AR-15s

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sunny Hostin, one of the more liberal co-hosts of "The View," argued Thursday that it is hypocritical for someone to say they are pro-life but have "AR-15s in their cabinet."

On Tuesday, Pope Leo XIV made headlines when he responded to a question from EWTN News by declaring, "Someone who says ‘I’m against abortion’ but says ‘I’m in favor of the death penalty’ is not really pro-life. Someone who says ‘I’m against abortion, but I’m in agreement with the inhuman treatment of immigrants in the United States,’ I don’t know if that’s pro-life."

The clip won praise from "The View."

"I think he’s right. If you are pro-choice and pro-death penalty, you’re at least consistent. The other way you would be consistent also, right? If you are anti-choice and anti-death penalty, that means that you are pro-life, right?" co-host Joy Behar said.

'THE VIEW' CO-HOST ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN REVEALS SHE'S CRIED MULTIPLE TIMES FROM STRESS AS LONE CONSERVATIVE

"Well, I think that’s right. I mean, I’ve said it on this show many times," Hostin said. "I am at least consistent as a lifelong Catholic, I am against abortion. I’m also against the death penalty. I’m also against guns. I’m also against the starvation of children. I’m a humanitarian above all, because I believe that all life is precious."

When pressed by Behar, Hostin insisted she was against the death penalty in all cases, "and that’s why I find there is a hypocrisy with certain Christians who are ‘pro-life’ but they will pull that electric chair switch. They are ‘pro-life’ but they have their AR-15s in their cabinet. They are ‘pro-life’ but they don’t mind immigrant families being torn from each other. They are ‘pro-life’ but they don’t care about little children’s subsidies being taken away from them. That is not pro-life."

'THE VIEW' SLAMS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION, AVOIDS CRITICIZING ABC OVER KIMMEL SUSPENSION

Hostin has repeatedly touted being personally anti-abortion but openly supports Democrats who back abortion rights.

"I have mentioned many times I'm pro-life. I've received a lot of hate mail for it. That's my personal position, but there has to be a separation between the government and religion," she noted in December 2023. "I don’t believe in abortion, at any time. I don’t believe in any exception to it."

Nonetheless, she was against the Supreme Court's repeal of Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Hostin also argued with her co-hosts in 2024 when she debated about the nature of IVF, noting to Sara Haines, ""50% of Americans believe that a human embryo is a baby. I am one of those."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Hanna Panreck and Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.