'The View' co-host Joy Behar accuses Melania Trump of lying about her abortion stance: 'It's a big scam'

"The View" co-host Joy Behar said Thursday that former first lady Melania Trump was lying about her abortion stance, which she revealed in her memoir, and said it was a "scam" to appease voters.

"Sixty-two percent of Americans oppose overthrowing Roe v. Wade, 62%, the Republican Party knows this. I think they put her up to this. I think it’s a big scam. They put her out there, you know, as the face of, like, the American population that wants to have abortion rights," Behar claimed.

Melania reveals in her new memoir that she is pro-choice, according to reports. The former first lady doubled down on what she wrote in a video posted to social media on Thursday and said, "Without a doubt, there is no room for compromise when it comes to this essential right that all women possess from birth. Individual freedom. What does my body my choice really mean?"

"I think that this is just a big lie," Behar said. "I don't buy it."

The other co-hosts also had their theories about the former first lady's stance, given that former President Trump expressed support for the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin agreed that it was a "strategic" move.

"I think she hates him. Okay, so we can all agree that. That’s a given. I also think that she wants to take him out. She does not want to be the first lady anymore. She doesn’t want to be the first lady. She destroyed the Rose Garden. Who hates Christmas? Melania Trump hates Christmas. She doesn’t want to decorate for Christmas. She doesn’t want anything to do with him. She doesn’t want to sleep in the same room with him. She can’t tolerate him," Hostin suggested.

The audience applauded Hostin after she claimed that Melania wanted to take out her husband.

Whoopi Goldberg chimed in to say "allegedly" following Hostin's statements.

"I really think that this is her way of undercutting his bid for the presidency because then she doesn’t have to deal with him anymore," the host added. "I think that she wants to take him out and she’s doing a pretty damn good job with that."

The former first lady wrote in her memoir that a woman's fundamental right of "individual liberty" grants her the right to have an abortion if she wishes.

"It is imperative to guarantee that women have autonomy in deciding their preference of having children, based on their own convictions, free from any intervention or pressure from the government," Melania wrote, according to reports.

"Restricting a woman’s right to choose whether to terminate an unwanted pregnancy is the same as denying her control over her own body. I have carried this belief with me throughout my entire adult life," she continued.

The office of Melania Trump did not respond to a request for comment.