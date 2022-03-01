Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

The 'science' behind lifting of Capitol mask mandate ahead of State of the Union called into question

The White House also lifted its mask mandate for vaccinated guests

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
close
Democratic governors relaxing mandates on masks Video

Democratic governors relaxing mandates on masks

Fox News correspondent Madeleine Rivera details the number of blue states rolling back mask mandates on 'Fox News @ Night.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Critics are calling the "science" into question after Congress announced Sunday that it would be lifting its mask mandate ahead of President Joe Biden's State of the Union address. 

The White House also lifted its mask mandate for those that are vaccinated ahead of the president's speech. Both announcements follow the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) updated guidance on masking, which focuses on community risk, as opposed to case numbers.  

NPR reporter Franco Ordoñez asked White House press secretary Jen Psaki about the decision and whether there was a "message" he was hoping to send with the news during Monday's press conference.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

"I would say the President is powerful, but … it had nothing to do with the timing around the State of the Union," Psaki said.  

Critics were quick to slam the timing of the decision, as well as question the science behind it.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas., called the decision a "State of the Union miracle!" 

Fox News medical contributor Nicole Saphier said the timing was "impeccable" and that she "can't wait" to see what other decisions come this week from "new scienceTM."

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said the "masks were always political." Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce said the decision was "just in time" for the State of the Union. 

AMERICANS FROM FOUR CITIES RATE THE STATE OF OUR UNION: 'IT'S NOT HEADING IN A GOOD DIRECTION'

Real Clear Politics investigative reporter Mark Hemingway said the "optics" of everyone wearing masks at the address would "kill them politically" and joked that the science changed "coincidentally."

Biden is expected to focus his speech on the economy and the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. Inflation hit a 40-year-high earlier in February as the price of goods has been on the rise for months.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden leave after they voted at the Carvel State Office Building, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden leave after they voted at the Carvel State Office Building, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Associated Press )

Most U.S. states lifted their indoor mask mandates earlier this month and New York City is expected to end its mask mandate for schools on March 7. 

STATE OF THE UNION: BIDEN TO UNVEIL PLAN FOR LOWERING PRICES

During his address to Congress, Biden is reportedly set to outline his goal for lowering prices, which includes strengthening supply chains, reducing everyday expenses, advancing antitrust measures, and encouraging union labor. 

Gas prices grow along with inflation as this sign at a gas station shows in San Diego, California, U.S. November, 9, 2021.  )REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo/File Photo)

Gas prices grow along with inflation as this sign at a gas station shows in San Diego, California, U.S. November, 9, 2021.  )REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo/File Photo) (REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo/File Photo)

On the sixth day of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, satellite imagery showed a 40-mile stretch of Russian tanks outside of Ukraine's capitol, Kyiv. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.